Sharaf Mahama joined MP Muntaka Mubarak in Asawase as the Muslim community prepared for Iftar meals after fasting

The president's son shared hot meals with the Muslims and addressed them ahead of the upcoming Eid

Videos of Sharaf's moments which have surfaced online have garnered significant traction among social media users

President John Dramani Mahama's son Sharaf Mahama was recently seen in Asawase, Ashanti region.

Sharaf Mahama serves hot meals to Muslims in Asawase. Photo source: HaskeMedia

Source: Facebook

Through his Sharaf Mahama foundation, the young sports agent and philanthropist organised a get-together for Asawase's Muslim community with the help of the Member of Parliament, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka.

Sharaf Mahama who is building a legacy for himself by supporting his father's vision as president interacted with his guests as they prepared for the day's Iftar.

Iftar is the meal Muslims enjoy at sunset after a long day of fasting during Ramadan, right when the adhan calls for the Maghrib prayer.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Sharaf Mahama was captured handing out packed meals to the Muslims in Asawase.

The gesture impressed not just the beneficiaries but other netizens who have been following Sharaf's journey before and after his father became president.

Sharaf Mahama speaks in Asawase

The president's son also took time to address his guests in the spirit of the holy Ramadan month. He addressed them speaking Twi and English saying,

"As we approach the last two days of Ramadan, I pray to Allah that may he accept our prayers and also replenish our souls for the rest of the year."

He thanked the Ashanti Regional Chief Imam and MP for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak who was recently called out by some traders at Adum PZ who have lost their wares to a fire accident.

This comes after the minister visited the fire scene with 1,500 bags of rice and 8,000 boxes of cooking oil to present to the traders.

The victims of the fire incident in Adum reportedly rejected food donations from the Interior Minister. They argued that they had no need for the items and that their main priority was rebuilding their place of work.

Sharaf's moments in Asawase stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from reactions from Ghanaians in reaction to Shaarfa Mahama's recent donation.

@RICHPAGEZ said:

"You see Addo D e son or daughter for a place like this before."

@MrMa_nuel noted:

"This guy is literally walking in his dad's shoes. I love that for him."

@GhKwesi88275501 saahred:

"Which Addo D ein children go do this. They will prefer to rather host their LGBT imported friends and throw a party for them at Nsuomnam restaurant."

Malik Basintale gifts YEA workers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Malik Basintale, the newly appointed boss of the Youth Employment Agency had presented bags of gifts to each Muslim staff of the YEA.

The YEA boss who was instrumental in rallying the youth behind NDC in last year's elections treated the staff to sumptuous meals and local beverages as they broke their fasting.

While many praised him, others suggested that they did not see him participating in the Magrib prayers with the Muslim staff.

Source: YEN.com.gh