Oheneba Ntim Barima has launched a search for any child survived by the late comedian Baba Spirit

This comes after the herbalist recounted how the comedian tried to save him from one of his biggest mistakes in life

Ntim Barimah criticised himself for not listening to Baba Spirit's warning about his wife

Ghanaian herbalist and media personality Oheneba Ntim Barimah has opened up about his marriage struggles and how the late Baba Spirit warned him yet he didn't listen.

Oheneba Ntim Barimah speaks painfully about Baba Spirit's death in 2022. Photo source: OhenebaNtimBarimah, ShattaWale

Source: Facebook

Ntim Barimah is renowned for his teachings about the potential of diet and lifestyle choices in maintaining one's body.

His stint on Kennedy Agyapong's Oman FM made him one of the most patronised drivetime voices on radio in Ghana.

According to Ntima Barimah, one of his biggest mistakes in life happened when he failed to listen to his late friend Baba Spirit's advice before marrying.

Speaking on Oman FM, the renowned herbalist admitted that he treated Baba Spirit unfairly after the late comedian warned him against his ex-wife a month before they tied the knot.

"Nana, I know you've suffered in marriages. I don't want you to suffer in this one too. I know this woman. Please do not marry her."

Ntim Barimah said Baba's advice stemmed from a hint he had about the questionable motive of Ntime Barimah's wife coming into their marriage.

"The Spirit in my nmae standss for 'special private investigator remaining in town'. There's nothing I dont know. She's coming for properties and not marriage. She has already listed what she wants. After she gets them, she'll leave the marriage" Ntima Barimah recounted Baba Spirit's words tk him before his failed marriage.

Ntima Barimah said the late comedian's relationship with him strained after he went ahead to marry the woman despite his advice.

Ntim Barimah couldn't help but talk about how he had suffered with the woman Baba Spirit warned him against.

The herbalist accused her of allegedly leaving him for a fitter and taking about 80k for her rent.

Ntim Barimah was emotional as he talked about the doom he faced after ignoring Baba Spirit.

"I have regretted my childish act. It was foolishness of the highest order. If anyone knows about Baba Spirit having a child anywhere, they should let me know and I'll help take care of the child," Ntim Barimah established on live radio."

Scenes from Baba Spirit's funeral as celebrities like Big Akwes, Kinaata, and others mourn the late comedian. Photo source: @BigAkwes

Source: Instagram

What killed Baba Spirit?

Baba Spirit died in 2022, while on admission at a hospital in the Ashanti Region after suffering from a brief illness related to low blood count.

Before his death on September 8, 2022, the comedian said had been bedridden for about a year and believed his sickness was the result of a spiritual attack.

Ntim Barimah was emotional as he talked about Baba Spirit calling him a week before his death to say "I am dying."

"Shortly after the call, Baba Spirit died. I was still married to the woman by then so I couldn't go to his funeral. A bad marriage turned someone who truly loved me into my enemy. He left before I started seeing some of the things he said which led me to step out of the marriage," Ntim Barimah spoke painfully about Baba Spirit's death

His account moved many to tears as they reflected on his life's story and the death of one of Ghana's most beloved comedians.

Kwaw Kese observes his late mum's one week

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian rapper Kwaw Kese was spotted in Agona Swedru with his wife, Pokuaa, for his mother's one-week observation.

Bisa Kdei, DJ Ashmen, and media personality Dr Pounds were among several key figures in the music industry who joined Kwaw Kese in mourning his mother.

Kwaw Kese appreciated the presence of his colleagues in a post on X.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh