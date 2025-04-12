Black Stars midfielder Thomas Partey scored for Arsenal in their Premier League game against Brentford

Despite his strike, Partey's goal was not enough as the Bees equalised, with the match ending in a 1-1 draw

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old's substitution has sparked fears of an injury ahead of Arsenal's UCL tie with Real Madrid

Thomas Partey’s recent form has rekindled admiration from the Arsenal faithful and neutrals alike, as the midfielder continues to deliver standout performances despite looming contract uncertainty.

With his current deal set to expire in June, the 31-year-old has responded with a series of commanding displays, reaffirming his value in Mikel Arteta’s setup.

Arsenal fans took to social media to lavish praise on Thomas Partey after his goal against Brentford in the Premier League on April 12, 2025.

Thomas Partey's performance this week under review

His dominant outing against Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League ignited widespread acclaim, as the Ghanaian maestro outclassed one of the most decorated midfields in European football.

Operating as the deepest player in a central trio, Partey anchored Arsenal's tempo and maintained structural balance, allowing the Gunners to dismantle the reigning champions 3-0 at the Emirates on April 8.

Partey scores against Brentford

Just days later, Partey carried his momentum into domestic action, this time contributing at the opposite end of the pitch.

Though deployed in a makeshift right-back role, he surged forward to break the deadlock against Brentford on Matchweek 32.

His crisp strike, his fourth of the 2024/25 campaign and first since February's demolition of Manchester City, showcased his eye for goal and understanding of attacking timing.

Unfortunately for Arsenal, his opener wasn’t enough to secure all three points, as Yoane Wissa equalised late on for the Bees, per Livescore.

Thomas Partey celebrated his fourth goal of the 2024/25 season with midfield partner Declan Rice.

Fans hail Partey

Despite the stalemate, Partey's all-round effort did not go unnoticed.

Fans took to social media platform X (formerly Twitter) to shower praise on the former Atlético Madrid linchpin:

@parteysznx wrote:

"That was a beautiful finish by Thomas Partey. We cannot replace him."

@nicesvu5321 echoed the sentiment:

"The best 6 in the world this season."

Popular content creator @code_micky joined in:

"Thomas Partey is a blessing to the world. 🙏🙏"

@UPYOURARSENAL04 highlighted his tactical adaptability:

"Thomas Partey goal. Right back, midfield. What a player."

@AFC_enjoyer added:

"We must keep Thomas Partey this summer."

Did Partey suffer an injury against Brentford?

However, amid the glowing reviews, Arteta raised concerns post-match, per Football London.

The Arsenal boss revealed that Partey was withdrawn after 69 minutes due to physical discomfort, casting doubt over his availability for the high-stakes second-leg clash against Real Madrid on April 16.

Should he miss the return fixture, it would be a major blow to Arsenal’s control-based system.

In a season where his contract situation has often overshadowed his on-field contributions, the 31-year-old continues to let his performances do the talking.

Partey earns praise from EPL great

Previously, YEN.com.gh spotlighted the high praise showered on Thomas Partey by a Premier League great after his standout performance versus Real Madrid.

The Ghanaian midfield maestro bossed the middle of the park, playing a crucial role in Arsenal’s emphatic 3-0 victory over the Spanish giants.

