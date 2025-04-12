Black Stars captain Jordan Ayew has been starved off minutes at club level, despite his form with the national team

Jordan has played just 11 minutes in the last three matches for Leicester City in the Premier League

YEN.com.gh analyses the worrying situation amid the Foxes' woes with relegating staring at them

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Jordan Ayew’s continuous absence from Leicester City’s starting lineup has become a growing source of frustration among football enthusiasts, particularly supporters from Ghana.

The 33-year-old, who wears the armband for the Black Stars, has found opportunities scarce at club level despite a stellar showing on international duty.

Jordan Ayew has struggled for game time at Leicester since the resumption of club football after the recent international break. Photos by @GhanaBlackstars/X and Stephen White - CameraSport/Getty.

Source: Getty Images

Jordan Ayew's struggles for game time at Leicester

Fresh off an impressive run with Ghana in the March window—where he led the charge in back-to-back victories against Chad and Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers—Ayew returned to England full of confidence.

He not only found the net but also chipped in with four assists during the international break, serving as a vital cog in Ghana’s attack.

Yet, since rejoining Leicester, his involvement has been surprisingly limited.

In the three Premier League fixtures following his return, Ayew has clocked a mere 11 minutes out of a possible 270.

That cameo – against Manchester City – remains his only appearance in this stretch, as the Foxes continue to slide further down the table.

Leicester's worrying problems that needs Ayew's solution

The Foxes' situation is dire. With just three points taken from their last 16 league matches, the club finds itself teetering on the edge of relegation.

They have etched their name into unwanted history, becoming the first side in English league football to endure eight consecutive home defeats without scoring—a statistic that only deepens the mystery behind Ayew's exclusion.

From a technical perspective, Ayew’s profile offers much of what the Foxes currently lack—possession retention under pressure, spatial intelligence in tight areas, and selfless pressing off the ball.

More crucially, he has delivered end-product when given the platform.

ESPN notes that aside from veteran Jamie Vardy (seven goals) and Facundo Buonanotte (four), Ayew stands as the joint-third top scorer at the club this season with four goals—despite limited minutes.

Jordan Ayew’s Leicester snub sparks fan outcry

In a team battling relegation and struggling to create clear-cut chances, the decision to sideline one of the few efficient attackers has left many puzzled.

Fans have taken to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their discontent:

@ElikemPeleDoe wrote:

"Very frustrating not to see Jordan Ayew start for this Leicester City team, since the international break; your man no start game 🤦🏾"

@mzz_Baaba added:

"Their coach is just not ohk.... A great player on bench.... He should go to another club."

@KwesiBenedict questioned:

"So why is Van Nistelrooy not playing Jordan Ayew?"

@CPFC_Wlim simply stated:

"I miss Jordan Ayew."

@abredusomuah concluded:

"Jordan Ayew shouldn't have signed for you...You're wasting my captain."

What lies ahead of Jordan?

With Matchweek 33 on the horizon (April 19–20), Leicester face the grim prospect of having their demotion to the Championship mathematically confirmed, per the Premier League.

For many, Ayew’s lack of involvement amid the club’s attacking drought isn’t just a tactical oversight—it’s a squandered opportunity.

Jordan Ayew's last game involvement for Leicester City came in a two-nil defeat to Manchester City on April 2, 2025. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

In a side desperately in need of leadership, goals, and experience, the continued omission of one of their most productive forwards may soon be a decision they come to regret.

But more worryingly, his lack of game time could affect his form for the Black Stars as Otto Addo's men chase World Cup qualification.

Ayew achieves milestone moment

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Jordan Ayew’s milestone moment as he reached a historic landmark in the English Premier League.

Despite Leicester City’s challenges, the 33-year-old forward celebrated his 300th top-flight appearance, solidifying his status as the most-capped Ghanaian in Premier League history.

Ayew now holds a commanding lead over fellow Ghanaian Jeffrey Schlupp, who sits second with 280 appearances.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh