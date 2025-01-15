Black Stars playmaker Mohammed Kudus earned rave reviews for his involvement in West Ham's second goal against Fulham

While not getting his name on the scoresheet, Kudus was praised for his effort in the build-up to Tomas Soucek's strike

He would hope to get among the goalscorers this Saturday when the Hammers host Southampton in the EPL

Mohammed Kudus received significant praise for his involvement in West Ham United's crucial Premier League triumph over Fulham.

Although he didn't find the back of the net and faced criticism for his perceived lack of work rate, the Ghanaian midfielder delivered a pivotal contribution to his side's second goal, showcasing his creative flair.

Kudus' role in West Ham's second goal

Kudus was instrumental in Tomas Soucek’s goal, which extended the Hammers’ lead to 2-0. Surrounded by two Fulham defenders, he displayed remarkable composure and balance.

With the ball seemingly glued to his left foot, he held off pressure, changed direction skillfully, and maintained control.

He then delivered a perfectly timed pass to a teammate, setting the stage for a dynamic sequence.

The ball eventually found Aaron Wan-Bissaka through a lofted pass. The former Manchester United full-back provided a precise cutback, allowing Soucek to finish expertly.

Sky Sports pundit praises Kudus

Sky Sports analyst Jobi McAnuff highlighted Kudus’ involvement in the build-up, emphasising his creativity and technical brilliance.

“West Ham got a real boost from that [Carlos Soler’s goal]. Kudus is fantastic, as he normally is," McAnuff remarked during a studio discussion, quoted by West Ham Zone.

“He dribbles and takes on that back four before working it to Soler on the left-hand side. The switch finds Wan-Bissaka, who puts the ball across to Soucek, who finishes really, really well.”

Kudus' second-half struggles and substitution

Despite his impressive contributions before halftime, Kudus struggled to influence proceedings after the break.

As his energy levels dipped, manager Graham Potter opted to replace him with Danny Ings after the hour mark.

The substitution proved decisive, with Ings playing a vital role in Lucas Paquetá's match-winning goal.

Kudus’ quest for consistency

The 24-year-old midfielder will aim to rediscover the form that quickly established him as a fan favourite at the London Stadium.

While his performances this season have drawn mixed reviews, his statistical contributions highlight his importance to the team.

According to ESPN, Kudus has registered three goals, just two fewer than top scorers Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

What's next for Mohammed Kudus?

West Ham’s upcoming fixture against Southampton provides an opportunity for Kudus to reclaim his spark.

The game also promises an intriguing subplot as he faces fellow Ghanaian and Right to Dream Academy graduate Kamaldeen Sulemana.

Fans will be eager to see if Kudus can deliver another decisive performance and further cement his place in Potter’s evolving system.

The reason why Kudus was subbed vs Fulham

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United manager Graham Potter explained his decision to substitute Mohammed Kudus during their hard-fought 3-2 victory over Fulham.

Potter highlighted the need for increased urgency and a more dynamic attacking approach in the final moments, which influenced his choice to withdraw the Ghanaian midfielder.

