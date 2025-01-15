A proud mother has captured in a trending TikTok video jubilating over her daughter's licensure exam results

In the video, the Ghanaian woman was seen singing and dancing as she thanked God for her daughter's success

The woman's daughter was part of the recently graduated trainee nurses who sat for the 2024 NMC exam

A Ghanaian woman could not contain her joy after her hardworking daughter aced her licensing exam.

This follows the release of the 2024 Nursing and Midwifery Council Exam results, which the woman's daughter took a couple of months ago.

A video sighted on TikTok, showed the woman jumping in excitement in her living room moments after her daughter checked the results and realised she had passed.

The unidentified woman sang praises and expressed gratitude to God for her daughter's success in the NMC exams.

The NMC licensing exam is an essential requirement for persons who wish to work professionally as registered nurses and midwives in Ghana.

It is organised and supervised by the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Ghana for trainee nurses upon completion of school to usher them into the professional field.

Having passed the licensure exam, the young lady, whose name has yet to be confirmed, is now professionally qualified to practice in Ghana as a Registered Nurse (RN) in any hospital or health facility in the country.

The newly licensed nurse will wait for the Finance Ministry to issue clearance for the Ministry of Health to post her to any of the government hospitals to begin her professional journey.

This, perhaps, explains the excitement and jubilation of the Ghanaian woman, taking pride in her daughter's achievement.

Netizens congratulate the Ghanaian woman's daughter

After the video emerged on TikTok, some netiens thronged the comment section to congratulate the Ghanaian woman's daughter.

Below are a few of the reactions:

@maamekay said:

"Am waiting for mine I tap into ur blessing."

@dar_koaaaaa replied:

"God has done it already don’t worry."

@Nana Ama also said:

"I’m just waiting for mine,so help me God Big congratulations dear ."

@AFRAH SIKAPA commented:

Thi"s was my mum wen mine came awww dey hv really tried dia best fr us."

@Erkuah Bello also commented:

"I tap into ur blessings as I will be writing mine in this year."

@Charity Chacha Bhae wrote:

"This is how my mom will Dance this year after seeing my results."

