- A 22-year-old Nigerian, Steve 'Junior' Ezeonu has finally become the council-elect of Grand Prairie after a much-contested election

- With less than 200 votes margin win, the 22-year-old pooled a total number of 3,903 votes to defeat his opponent

- Many took to his Instagram page to celebrate him after he posted the election result on Sunday, June 6

A young Nigerian man, Steve 'Junior' Ezeonu, has made his home country proud as he won an election in Texas US, making him the council-elect of Grand Prairie City Council Place 8 (At-Large)

The official result on his Instagram page revealed he beat his opponent, Greg Giessner, who was only able to pool 3,729 compared to his own 3,903.

Many people congratulated the young man for the victory. Photo source: @callmejre

Source: UGC

He is one of many Nigerians

His win goes to show how there are many Nigerians making it and creating big records in several spheres of life abroad.

Ezeonu thanked the people who supported him during the election. A short profile on his campaign page says:

"Junior Ezeonu is a passionate young man motivated by his community and determined to improve the lives of each Grand Prairie resident. He has served as a retail store clerk, youth basketball trainer, and currently a substitute teacher and tutor for low-income students throughout the DFW metroplex."

See his post below:

As at the time of writing this report, his victory post has gathered over 200 comments from many people on the platform.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the reactions below:

toolive_kazzy said:

"Yuhhhhh….. congratulations brother."

alex_oaiza said:

"YEAAAA WE DID!! LETS GOOOO."

sidthephenom said:

"Extremely proud of you my brother."

_ifenkili_ said:

"Let's gooo!! Congrats man!"

In 2020, a female Nigerian did it!

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that a Nigerian woman, Esther Agbaje, won her election into the Minnesota House of Representatives in the US general elections on Tuesday, November 3, 2020.

With the new seat, she will be representing District 50B in the House. It should be noted that she contested on the platform of the Democratic-Farmer-Labour Party (DFL).

The 35-year-old woman polled a power vote count of 17,396, 74.7% of cast ballot papers, to defeat her rival, Alan Shilepsky of the Republican Party, who was only able to score 4,128 votes.

Source: Yen.com.gh