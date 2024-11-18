Roger Federer's children: Meet the tennis legend's adorable kids

Roger Federer is best known for his successful tennis career, during which he won various trophies, including 20 Grand Slam titles. Beyond his remarkable achievements on the court, Federer is also a family man. He and his wife share four children. Meet Roger Federer's children and learn more about them, including their ages and budding interests in sports.

Mirka Federer and her twin-daughters Myla Rose and Charlene Riva (L) and twin sons Leo and Lenny (R). Photo: Europa Press, Tim Clayton (modified by author)

Since becoming a father, Roger has spoken openly about the joys and challenges of parenthood. Although he doesn't share many details about his family life, he often comments about his kids and their positive impact on him. As a result of the attention, many have developed an interest in Roger Federer's children.

Roger Federer's profile summary

Roger Federer's children

How many children does Roger Federer have? The former pro player has four children: Identical twin girls, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva and fraternal twins Leo and Lenny Federer. He mentioned them during his retirement statement in September 2022, in which he wrote:

I also want to thank my four wonderful children for supporting me, always eager to explore new places, and creating wonderful memories. Seeing my family cheering me on from the stands is a feeling I will cherish forever.

Myla Rose and Charlene Riva Federer

Roger Federer poses with his family, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva (C), prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Miami at Miami International Autodrome in Miami, Florida. Photo: Clive Mason - Formula 1

Twin type: Identical twins

Identical twins Gender: Female

Female Born: 23 July 2009

23 July 2009 Age: 15 years old (as of 2024)

15 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Switzerland

Switzerland Zodiac sign: Leo

Roger Federer's daughters, Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, are identical twins. They were born in 2009, the same year their parents married. As reported by The Independent in 2009, their father, Roger, shared the news of their birth on Facebook. He wrote,

I have some exciting news to share with you. Late last night, Mirka and I became proud parents of twin girls in Switzerland. We named them Myla Rose and Charlene Riva, and they are both healthy and along with their mother, they are doing great. This is the best day of our lives.

Roger and Mirka initially chose not to disclose that they were welcoming twins. But following their births, Roger revealed the joys of becoming a first-time father.

It's been much fun being a father and spending time with them. I'm hands-on as much as possible because every day is new and different. I don't want to miss anything. It's an amazing feeling to be called a dad. I take much pride in that title.

Do Federer's daughters play tennis?

The tennis legend revealed that the girls played the sport but didn't love it initially. In a September 2023 Wall Street Journal interview, Roger revealed:

All four kids love it. The girls didn't love it initially, but as they got better, they're enjoying it and playing points now. They were up at [John] McEnroe Academy in East Hampton, and the boys were in Mallorca at the [Rafael Nadal] camp for a couple of days.

Leo Federer and Lenny Federer

Myla, Charlene, Lenny Federer and Leo Federer watch their father Roger Federer during Tennis Australia's Annual Kids Day at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia. Photo: Clive Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

Twin type: Fraternal twins

Fraternal twins Gender: Male

Male Born: 6 May 2014

6 May 2014 Age: 10 years old (as of 2024)

10 years old (as of 2024) Place of birth: Switzerland

Switzerland Zodiac sign: Taurus

Leo and Lennart Federer are fraternal twins born on 6 May 2014 in Switzerland. Their father, Roger, announced their arrival on 13 May 2014, expressing his excitement and gratitude for becoming a father to twin boys. Reflecting on this particular time, Federer shared:

This is the best time of my life. Double trouble, all over again. When we found out we were having twins, it was like one of those moments where you're like: 'Wow, I can't believe it, it's happening again.'

Do Roger Federer's sons play tennis?

According to his father, only Leo has shown interest in tennis. He told Express:

The boys love their soccer. Leo is starting to show interest in getting serious about tennis. Lenny is much more creative; he's very into drawing and reading.

FAQs

Roger Federer's children have generated interest among the media and fans. The Swiss former professional tennis player has four children: two identical twin girls named Myla and Charlene and two fraternal twin boys named Leo and Lenny.

