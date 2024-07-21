A video of an SRC presidential aspirant sharing branded breakfast for students has surfaced on social media

Some students who received their share of the meal were captured on camera making fun of the situation

Netizens who saw the video could not conceal their laughter and took to the comment section to share their views

The political strategy of an aspiring SRC president at the Takoradi Technical University has sparked laughter on social media.

The passionate candidate from the Nzima Mensah Hall shared breakfast packs for students in his hall to woo them.

An aspiring SRC president is sharing branded porridge to woo his students. Image source: @EDHUB, Takoradi Technical University

Source: TikTok

A video circulating online, sighted by YEN.com.gh showed some students holding the packages.

Each package consisted of porridge tied in plain rubber with photos of the SRC candidate slapped on it and a small piece of bread.

In the video shared on X by @EDHUB, a student of TTU who received his share of the meal was astounded. He indicated that he would not vote for the candidate despite benefiting from his gesture.

Watch the video below:

Netizens react as SRC aspirant shares porridge

Netizens who saw the video could not conceal their laughter and took to the comment section to express their views. Many found the SRC presidential aspirant's way of winning student votes bizarre.

@Icommented95527 wrote:

"Politics de3 nsem pii."

@p_agyarko wrote:

"The young learning from the old."

@CoderHybrain wrote:

"This is clearly the foundation of vote buying which they later import into national election."

@web3gurru wrote:

"See nonsense. Koko too I'll drink I must see this face."

@AsheWoRoff wrote:

"This is how they start with vote buying, and when they go into active politics they feel entitled to steal state funds to make up for the money they think they lost campaigning."

KNUST SRC donates 65 laptops to students

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the KNUST Student Representative Council (SRC) has donated some laptops to students to facilitate academic work on campus.

The donation was spearheaded by the President of the SRC, Yvonne Osei Adobea, who beamed with smiles in photos shared online.

Netizens who saw the post were delighted and took to the comment section to hail the current SRC executives.

Source: YEN.com.gh