Jay Bahd Flaunts Beautiful Daughter In Video, Ghanaians Marvel At Striking Resemblance
- Jay Bahd, in a video he shared online, flaunted his adorable little daughter, and many Ghanaians were impressed by their striking resemblance
- The young girl, who was all smiles as she visited her father in his room, was asked a question by the artiste, which she answered adorably
- Jay Bahd recently welcomed another daughter, adding to the the young rapper's growing family
Popular Ghanaian rapper Jay Bahd has shared a video of his adorable daughter. In the video, the rapper is seen interacting with his child in his room. She wears a bright smile and interacts with her father in an adorable way.
In the clip, Jay Bahd asked the little girl who her father was. She confidently mentioned his name, and the rapper appeared happy throughout the exchange. Many Ghanaians were struck by how much the girl looked like her father, noting their striking resemblance.
The video quickly gained attention online, with fans praising the sweet moment. Jay Bahd recently also welcomed another daughter, adding to his adorable family.
Ghanaians admire Jay Bahd's daughter
YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.
Lil_trench_amazing said:
"Like father like daughter ampa. Herrr wat a resemble."
_Boujie said:
"Koto nnwo anoma. She really looks like her dad… So beautiful."
Money Fresh 😎 commented:
"Ah why the kid no resemble ein mom cos hmm."
Pheneros Awuni said:
"She really looks like her father paaa ooo."
THE GIRLS /MS MUM said:
"Eeeeeii, the resemblance de333 it's seriously serious 🤣"
Edmundson Derrick commented:
"Jaybahd waha akwadaa yi ooo oh."
Ofosuhemaa reacted:
"I don’t know what you guys are talking but this little girl is pretty."
Shadrack said:
"Jaybhad really worry the small girl."
Thomas Partey and his daughter
Jay Bahd is not the only Ghanaian celebrity who has shown his daughter great love and affection.
In a report by YEN.com.gh, the footballer spent time with his daughter during the international break. The video stirred reactions online.
This came after the Arsenal star was dropped from the Ghana team for the games against Angola and Niger in November.
