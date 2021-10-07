Mzbel has won massive praise from her fans after she shared a video of herself

The singer and radio show host showed off her face without makeup

Mzbel is currently in the United Kingdom to take part in the Ghana Music Awards UK event

Ghanaian musician Belinda Nana Ekua Amoah known by the stage name Mzbel, has wowed many of her fans and followers with a new video of herself.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Mzbel was seen seated in her hotel room while admiring her natural beauty.

The singer was seen in a morning coat with a towel wrapped on her head as she put her face on display.

It appeared the Edey Bee hitmaker had just come out from a shower and decided to show off her natural face.

She also took the opportunity to show her fans her skincare routine and products she uses to keep her face and body glowing at all times.

After posting the video, Mzbel captioned it: "My skin care routine without filter. Thank u..."

Many fans of the singer took to the comment section to react to the video.

fillaboyzdotcom came in with the comment: "You look 16. Wow!"

rosenartey3 wrote: "Madam I’m not ready to laugh ooo"

martfranka showered praise on the singer: "On a more serious note...woho y3 f3 paàa oo"

the1957news commented: "My favorite of all time"

boafo8666 had this to say: "You are too beautiful"

There were many comments that showed that fans of the singer were stunned that she looked so young in the video when she was 41 years old.

Speaking about female musicians living their best lives, YEN.com.gh earlier reported that multiple award-winning Ghanaian songstress Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda famed as MzVee, has for the very first time, showed off her luxurious lifestyle on social media.

In a new video sighted by YEN.com.gh on social media, MzVee was seen welcoming media personality Berla Mundi into her home.

The duo was seen standing outside MzVee's home as they recorded a video to capture the special moment.

