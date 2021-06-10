- A Ghanaian student in South Dakota, Samuel Adjei, has graduated with a PhD in Biochemistry from the South Dakota State University

- Doctor Adjei previously earned his master's degree in Data Science from the same reputable university

- He has taken to social media to celebrate the milestones

A Ghanaian student, Samuel Adjei, has celebrated earning a master's degree in Data Science and a PhD in Biochemistry from South Dakota State University.

Taking to his LinkedIn page to announce the achievements, Dr Adjei admitted that it was difficult but he braved the storms throughout his journey to attaining the degrees.

''I am glad to announce that a few weeks ago, I graduated from South Dakota State University with a PhD degree in Biochemistry and MS in Data Science,'' he said.

He added: It was a hard to breathe, overwhelming, and stormy journey but I made it! Thank you, Christ Jesus. A big heartfelt thank you to anyone who supported my dreams in one way or the other.''

