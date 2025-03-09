Sam Nartey George, Ghana's Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has addressed the concerns about a recent event held by his foundation

The event which has MTN as a partner has stoked several criticisms about conflict of interest

The new minister has dismissed the claims tagging them as "most unfortunate and reprehensible"

An event by the Dzata Foundation led by Vera George, spouse of Ghana's Minster for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations has subjected the politician to significant backlash online.

The event which had Innohub and MTN as partners, happened on March 8 in Ningo Prampram, Sam George's constituency where he's been MP for three terms.

Dzata Foundation held the event themed Accelerating Action for Women's Empowerment to mark this year's International Women's Day.

Sam George's post announcing his foundation's event attracted scores of criticisms with many accusing the minister of influence peddling.

Sam George speaks after backlash

A day after the event, Sam George took to social media to acknowledge the endless criticisms about his foundation's event.

"The Dzata Foundation as part of IWD2025 partnered with Innohub Ghana (http://innohub.com.gh) to offer a training program to over 250 women on how to improve their businesses, book keeping, marketing, digital advertising, avoid scammers and digital fraudsters, fund management and good customer service."

"This is an integral part of the work Innohub does to support SMEs in Ghana. Innohub has an existing partnership with MTN in the delivery of these training sessions. The MTN team came in to educate the women on how to spot digital fraud and scammers. They were given an opportunity to sell routers to women who are engaged or wish to engage in digital marketing and advertising."

"Let it be clear that MTN offered no material support to the Dzata Foundation in any form. Apart from the public education, they actually had an opportunity to onboard new customers from the programme."

"There is a clear distinction between a SPONSOR and a PARTNER for an event. As the MP for the Ningo-Prampram Constituency, I fully funded the entire programme for the Foundation."

"Transparency remains a hallmark of my public service and I would hold firm to the high ethical and moral standards I have set for myself and others. The Dzata Foundation and I would continue the work we have been doing in the Ningo-Prampram Constituency and beyond as we impact lives, one at a time. 🦁🇬🇭"

