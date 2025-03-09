An operation to stop illegal mining (galamsey) in Ashanti, as announced by Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene, has kickstarted

Already, the operation has taken over two forest reserves and seized several excavators in Amansie Central, Dr Amoakohene has indicated

Following the minister's update in which he shared photos of some of the excavations, many have showered praises on him

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene has announced the successful completion of a major anti-galamsey operation that has reclaimed two forest reserves from illegal miners.

In a statement released on Facebook on March 7, 2025, Dr Amoakohene indicated that a joint task force comprising National Security personnel, Police, and the Forestry Division successfully seized control of the two forest reserves previously occupied by illegal mining operations.

Ashanti Regional Minister Dr Frank Amoakohene announces reclamation of two forest reserves in galamsey fight. Photo Source: Dr Frank Amoakohene

Source: Facebook

"Successfully, we have taken over two forest reserves! Kudos to the team on the ground!" the Minister declared, highlighting the government's intensified efforts against illegal mining activities.

The operation took place in the Amansie Central forest area, which is notoriously known for its galamsey activities.

According to him, several excavators were confiscated during the operation. Some were transported to police facilities, while others were disabled by removing their control boards to prevent further use. In his post, he shared photos of some of the seized excavators.

Dr Amoakohene added that the Forestry Division has been instructed to commence immediate land reclamation efforts in the affected areas.

The operation forms part of broader regional initiatives targeting illegal mining activities in forests, rivers, and roadside areas throughout the Ashanti Region.

Odumasi bridge closed down because of galamsey

In a related development, Dr. Amoakohene expressed serious concern regarding infrastructure damage in the Odumasi community, where a main bridge has been temporarily closed after underground mining activities compromised its structural integrity. Reconstruction plans are currently in development.

"We will not relent in this fight to protect our environment, water bodies, and communities from the devastating effects of illegal mining. The time to act is NOW!" the Minister emphasized, warning that those continuing illegal mining activities would face strict legal consequences.

This operation followed the minister's previous two-week ultimatum for illegal miners to vacate water bodies in the region.

See Dr Amoakohene's post below:

Ghanaians hail Ashanti Regional Minister's efforts

The announcement by Dr Frank Amoakohene sparked excitement among his followers on social media. Many commenters were full of praise

Kwaku Gyimah-Boateng said:

"Where have you been all this while, honorable? Wow! Your action is unprecedented and I take so much inspiration from you. You're such an amazing person and an asset to Asanteman and the entire Ghana. Congratulations once again. #TheBestMinister."

Umar Farouk Usher Lamidi said:

"The workaholic Ashanti regional minister,May Allah's guidance and protection be with you through out your endeavors Insha Allah."

Romeo Wilson said:

"Very well done Mr Minister, and keep going as you have our full support and backing in your tireless efforts to reclaim our forest reserves and make our water bodies clean. I will plead with you and your team to visit Asanko Mines area and appreciate the extent of damage to the forest in that area as well as the water bodies within the municipality meant to serve the citizens of the communities around."

Mohammed Harmis Huzair suggested:

"Hon, you're doing extremely well but you've got to as soon as possible try to get the illegal miners an alternative work to keeping them busy. In that manner the fight would be successful."

BAFFOUR ADU-KYEI JNR said:

"Honourable Dr Frank ❤️ Adom Nyame bless the womb that brought you forth and God Almighty bless the president 👋💖 who appointed you to the Asanteman infact Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ❤️ the owner of the Asanteman and the entire Asanteman will surely remember you for the great service you are doing 👋🙏🇬🇭 keep it up and a big thank you. Always let Jesus Christ be the center of all your undertaking 👍💖👋 Adom Nyame continue to be your guide and protector 👋👋👋."

Ashanti Regional Minister cleans up Kumasi

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Dr Frank Amoakohene had warmed hearts after joining residents in Alabar in Kumasi for a clean-up exercise on Independence Day.

The Minister did not just go and supervise the work but also participated in the exercise, earning the admiration of many, including an old woman who prayed for him.

Netizens who saw the video were impressed and commended him in the comments section of the post.

Source: YEN.com.gh