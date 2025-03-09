Afia Schwar has sparked yet another controversy about Mzbel after making new allegations over the paterntiy of the singer's son, Adepa

In a recent video, the US-based social media personality named late musician Castro was the father of Mzbel's 11-year-old son, Adepa

The video has triggered mixed reactions online, with some observing a striking resemblance between Adepa and Castro

US-based Ghanaian social media personality Valentina Nana Agyeiwaa, popularly known as Afia Schwarzenegger, has ignited controversy with claims regarding the paternity of singer Mzbel's son, Aaron Adepa Amoah.

In a recent TikTok live session, Schwarzenegger alleged that the late musician Castro, who mysteriously disappeared in 2014, was the father of the boy.

Interacting with her followers, Afia Schwar was playing one of Mzbel's hit track Yopoo, which features Castro, when she paused to drop the unsolicited information.

"Castro was the one who conceived with Mzbel," Schwarzenegger claimed during her broadcast, addressing years of public speculation about the child's paternity.

Controversy over Mzbel's son's paternity

Mzbel's son, also known on social media as Okomfo Black, was born in 2013 and was outdoored at a baby christening service held at the Doxa Temple of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) in Accra in

Since his birth, Mzbel has maintained privacy regarding her son's father for over a decade and has consistently declined to share details of his identity despite periodic public speculation.

In 2021, Mzbel was spotted in a video being quizzed by her then-seven-year-old son over his father's identity.

Mzbel indicated to Adepa that his father is an Akyem man and was once a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP). The results of his enquiry surprised him, and he feigned a faint.

Watch Mzbel's son below:

But per Afia Schwar's latest video, Mzbel's clues she gave in her interaction with Adepa over his father's identity were not true

Castro and Mzbel never officially dated

Castro, known in private life as Theophilus Tagoe, was a prominent figure in Ghana's music industry before his disappearance on July 6, 2014.

The Takoradi-born artiste went missing while jet skiing with a female companion, Janet Bandu, during a vacation with footballer Asamoah Gyan and friends at Ada.

Castro was legally declared dead in 2021, seven years after his disappearance, in accordance with Ghanaian law.

Earlier in his career, Castro had a close working relationship with Mzbel, featuring on many of her hit tracks, including 16 Years and E Dey Be.

While rumours existed about their relationship being more than professional, Mzbel and Castro never confirmed they were dating.

Watch Afia Schwar's claims about Mzbel and Castro below:

Afia Schwar's claim about Mzbel-Castro sparks reactions

The claim by Afia Schwar about Mzbel and Castro having a child together has been received with mixed reactions by social media users. While some believed it to be true and saw a resemblance between Adepa and Castro, others felt Schwar was just creating stories,

akosua_bansah saw a resemblance and praised the boy:

"The resemblance though. That boy is very intelligent 👌"

dash_tay also talked about the resemblance:

"But the resemblance is there o….🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️🏃‍♀️please be nice to me wai."

sika_hemmaa did not doubt Schwar's claims:

"No doubt but it might be hard for Myzbel and his son without him."

ohemaa_darkass thought Schwar was creating stories:

"They look alike too..this woman can create stories oo😂."

afiapokuaa21 wondered who asked Schwar to spill:

"But we have not ask for the paternity of the boy oo Auntie…."

vickynanaamaowusua1 gave it to Schwar:

"3nti den who is also the father of her soo called children and the one she adopted,,kurasinie baa ah na no ase3 stadium."

Mzbel disappointed in NDC over appointments snub

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mzbel felt overlooked and unappreciated by the National Democratic Congress after being snubbed for an appointment.

According to her, even though she would have eventually rejected any role offered, she felt that she had done enough to receive the call.

President John Mahama has appointed some stars, including John Dumelo, Dzifa Gomashie, KOD, and Rex Omar, into his government and Mzbel thinks she could have been part.

