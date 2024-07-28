A Ghana icon has echoed the criticism of Nigeria legend John Obi Mikel of aged foreign-born players joining African national teams

According to him, it is even disrespectful to select a foreign-born player over a local talent for the national team

Mikel has criticised foreign-born players who only opt to play for African teams after being overlooked by European countries

Former Ghana striker Prince Tagoe is calling for an end to the selection of foreign-born players, backing Obi Mikel's perspective on older foreign-born players treating African national teams as a secondary option.

Nigerian legend Mikel expressed frustration with players who turn to African nations only after failing to secure a spot on European teams, arguing that African countries should not be seen as fallback options.

Source: Getty Images

Per Ghanaweb, the ex-Chelsea midfielder urged players to commit to their international careers early, rather than waiting until their prime is over to show interest in representing their African heritage.

And ex-Ghana striker Tagoe supports Mikel’s stance, asserting that foreign-born players are not superior to their African counterparts in the first place.

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, Tagoe questioned:

"Which of these foreign-born players has performed better than Kudus Mohammed, Andre Ayew, or Asamoah Gyan?"

"It's even disrespectful to call a player from outside and reject those born in Ghana," he added.

"These foreign players don't even care about the Black Stars. They only come here when they don't get a call-up from a European country."

Tagoe also highlighted issues within Ghana's scouting network, suggesting that better local talent could be discovered with improved scouting efforts.

"We have a poor scouting system here. The coaches are even lazy. They don't go to the villages to scout. If we conduct serious scouting, we'll find better players than those from abroad," the ex-Hearts of Oak star opined.

He believes that prioritising players with local roots would not only enhance the team’s performance but also maintain its unity and cultural identity.

"The European mentality of these players can disrupt team harmony," Tagoe warned.

