Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, has made Serwaa Amihere ovrly excited on her birthday

The legendary Ghanaian musician wrote a heartwarming message that summarised Serwaa Amihere's great personality

Some social media users have commented on Daddy Lumba's thoughtful message to Serwaa Amihere on her birthday

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Legendary Ghanaian musician Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly called Daddy Lumba, posted photos of Serwaa Amihere on his Instagram page to celebrate her birthday

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere turns one year older today, March 8, 2025, as the world celebrates International Women's Day.

Daddy Lumba writes an emotional message to Serwaa Amihere on her birthday. Photo credit: @serwaamihere.

Source: Instagram

The Sika hitmaker shared iconic photos of Serwaa Amihere and himself on stage at the recently held Valentine's Day concept where she coordinated affairs with the organising team.

Daddy Lumba posted the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Ɔbɔdomewua ɔda ahweneɛ mu – A glossy and precious bead among ordinary ones; that’s exactly what you are among your peers."

"Maame Serwaa, you are truly special in every sense of the word, and I’m honoured to have someone like you in my life. I deeply appreciate your love, kindness, and unwavering support."

Sɛ ɔbaa biara te sɛ wo a, Ghana mmeranteɛ nka yɛmmerɛ – If all women were like you, Ghanaian men would never struggle. You are one of a kind!. Happy birthday, dear."

Daddy Lumba posts Serwaa Amihere on her birthday

Some social media users have commented on Daddy Lumba's post on Instagram. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Isabella_sarfo stated:

"Happy birthday Serwaah ampaafo papabi 🎂."

josephineyeboah48 stated:

"Awwwn ❤️❤️."

official_bempah stated:

"Happy birthday to the beautiful @serwaaamihere."

__doreencia stated:

"Aww so sweet 😍."

efyaxcluzive stated:

"Aaaawwnn God bless You Daddy 🙏🙏❤❤HBD Serwaa🎂🍾❤❤🍾🎂🎁🎁."

serwaaamihere stated:

"My daddyyy."

Iamyaabrefo stated:

"I’m trying to think of the song I heard the lyrics from.. lumba song that is."

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in a denim jeans

Ghanaian style influencer Serwaa Amihere looked fabulous in a sleeveless Loewe top and tight jeans for her photoshoot.

Serwaa Amihere looked gorgeous in a glamorous frontal lace hairstyle, flawless makeup, perfectly defined eyebrows, and glossy lipstick.

The GHOne TV morning show host accessorised her look with expensive jewellery while flaunting her designer bag.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere slays in a stylish outfit

Serwaa Amihere made a bold fashion statement as she attended Legacy Girls College hall week in a stylish outfit.

She wore a black and white short-sleeved top and black floor-sweeping pants that became the talk of the town.

Serwaa Amihere accessorised her look with gold earrings and a matching necklace to the event.

Check out the photos below:

Serwaa Amihere performs Lumba's songs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere, who performed Daddy Lumba's songs on the Onua Showtime programme with Nana Ama McBrown.

Serwaa Amihere entertained the studio audiences and internet users with her impeccable singing prowess in the viral video.

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's classy outfit and hairstyle on Instagram.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh