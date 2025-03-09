Actress and socialite Moesha Boduong is set to celebrate her 35th birthday on Monday, March 10, 2025

Ahead of her milestone birthday, the actress has shared what she wishes for on her special day

In an interview, she pleaded with her colleagues and fans to pray for God to heal her from her paralysis

Ghanaian actress and socialite Moesha Boduong has made an emotional appeal for prayers as she prepares to celebrate her 35th birthday on Monday, March 10, while continuing to recover from multiple serious health conditions.

In an interview, Moesha shared her ongoing struggle with paralysis, memory loss, and speech impairment following a stroke that dramatically altered her life and career.

Moesha Boduong is requesting prayers for God to heal her ahead of her 35th birthday. Photo source: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

"I couldn't even talk some time ago. But now, I'm gaining my speech back little by little. I also couldn't remember anything, but now I can," she stated, describing her gradual recovery process.

The actress, once known for her curvaceous figure and provocative social media presence, expressed confidence in divine healing but emphasised her need for support from colleagues and fans.

"My birthday is just around the corner, and I have prayed to God, and my heartfelt wish is that He should heal me completely as my birthday present," she told Graphic Showbiz.

"I want my colleagues, fans and loved ones to join their voices together to petition God on my behalf," she added.

Moesha Boduong's health crisis

Moesha Boduong's health issues started in 2021 when she tried jumping from an uncompleted storey building days after announcing herself as a born-again Christian.

Many months after going off social media, she resurfaced and seemed to be recovering until she suffered a stroke.

Moesha was reported to have fallen and hit her head, leading to eventual paralysis.

Her brother Ebito Boduong, who broke the news of her stroke in early 2024, set up a GoFundMe account to help cover the medical expenses.

The account aimed to raise $10,000, with supporters offering contributions to aid in Moesha’s recovery.

Musician Becca donated a notable $2,000, as did Professor Benedicta Yayra Fosu-Mensah, a senior research fellow with the Institute for Environment and Sanitation Studies at the University of Ghana. Efya, Fella Makafui, Serwaa Amihere, and Akuapem Poloo also rallied to support her.

Acknowledging these efforts, Moesha expressed her profound gratitude and reiterated her request for prayers.

"I want to thank everyone for the support. I really appreciate it, but the last thing I ask is, they should all pray for me," the actress added.

Moesha Boduong's career

Before her health crisis, Moesha Boduong had established herself in Ghana's entertainment industry through films, including Amakye and Dede, Pool Party, and John and John.

She was also known for her philanthropic work through the Moesha Foundation, which focused on supporting underprivileged children.

Moesha Boduong poses with a Range Rover she owned during her peak. Photo source: @moeshaboduong

Source: Instagram

Moesha Boduong dances in her room

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Moesha Buodong, in videos, had showed progress as she jammed to some secular music during a private moment in her room.

The embattled social media personality and her friend flaunted their looks as they held a birthday celebration in the room.

The videos of Moesha Buodong went viral and triggered varied reactions from many Ghanaians on social media.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh