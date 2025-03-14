Highly-rated defender Jarell Quansah, who is eligible to play for Ghana, has received England call up

The Liverpool defender has been named in new England manager Thomas Tuchel's squad for the World Cup qualifiers

England will face Albania and Latvia in the World Cup qualifiers as they eye a ticket for the tournament in USA, Mexico and Canada

Ghana are set to lose another talented footballer to a European country after defender Jarell Quansah was named in England's squad for March's World Cup qualifiers.

The Liverpool defender was born to Ghanaian parents in England, making him eligible to play for Ghana's Black Stars.

However, after going through the ranks with England, the 22-year-old looks set to pledge his international future with the Three Lions.

Quansah was named in Thomas Tuchel's first-ever team as England manager for the games against Albania and Latvia, as reported by the English FA's official website.

Having had an impressive campaign with Liverpool under Arne Slot, Quansah will have to impress the German trainer to get a permanent place in his team.

Below is England full squad:

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Southampton), James Trafford (Burnley)

Defenders: Dan Burn (Newcastle United), Levi Colwill (Chelsea), Marc Guéhi (Crystal Palace), Reece James (Chelsea), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Myles Lewis-Skelly (Arsenal), Tino Livramento (Newcastle United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Kyle Walker (AC Milan, loan from Manchester City)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Jordan Henderson (Ajax), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa)

Forwards: Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle United), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Marcus Rashford (Aston Villa, loan from Manchester United), Dominic Solanke (Tottenham Hotspur)

Liverpool manager excited for Quansah

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has praised the young defender following his England call-up.

Slot insists Quansah has moved from being a talent to being ready for the big moment.

He told reporters during the Carabao Cup final pre-match presser:

“It says a lot about his mentality.

“So last season I think everybody saw what a talent he is. Then the season started with him starting and I changed him as we all know against Ipswich.

“And Ibou and Virgil were and are such a strong combination that he didn’t play a lot [after that], but every time he had to play, except maybe for the first one or two games, everybody could see that maybe he’s no longer a ‘talent’.

“Because as a talent, you don’t have any setbacks. But the moment you get setbacks, it’s about how you react.

“I think he showed in his recent performances that he’s outgrown being called a talent and that’s probably what Thomas Tuchel saw and sees as well by calling him up.”

Bonsu Baah gets Ghana invite

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Black Stars coach Otto Addo has announced his squad for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar later this month.

The newest addition to the squad is Belgium-based winger Christopher Baah Bonsu, who has been in fine form for KRC Genk.

The talented youngster once made the top 100 young best players in the world and was also nominated for the Golden Boy award.

