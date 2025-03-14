George Akuffo Dampare was sacked by President John Mahama and many Ghanaians have expressed their admiration for him and their sadness

A video of the former IGP saying goodbye to an officer friend has made many Ghanaians emotional, feeling like the video was also his final farewell

In the trending video, Dampare shook the hand of the senior fire service officer and told other offers he was grateful for the years he had given

A video of Dr George Akuffo Dampare bidding farewell to a senior fire service officer and some other officers around has touched many Ghanaians.

The video is deeply emotional for many considering his recent removal as Inspector General of Police (IGP) by President John Dramani Mahama.

Outgoing IGP George Akuffo Dampare says goodbye to officers in an old video amid his recent sacking. Photo source: 1957news

In the video, Dampare could be seen shaking hands with the officer and thanking those around him before leaving in a bus.

His calm demeanor and expression of gratitude made the moment emotional for many, with people praising his service during his tenure as IGP. Some folks suggested that he was the best IGP Ghana has had.

Dampare, who was appointed IGP in 2021 by former President Nana Akufo-Addo, was relieved of his duties as part of a leadership change in the Ghana Police Service. His removal has sparked mixed reactions, with some welcoming the decision while others questioning the move.

President Mahama has appointed COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new IGP. Yohuno, a senior officer with years of experience, previously served as Deputy Inspector-General of Police in charge of operations.

He has also held key positions, including Accra Regional Commander, Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department, and Director-General of Administration.

Promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) in 2012 and later Commissioner of Police in 2016, Yohuno has been widely celebrated for his dedication to crime fighting.

George Akuffo Dampare is now the former IGP. Photo source: Getty Images

Video of Dampare saying goodbye stirs emotions

YEN.com.gh gathered some reactions from social media users.

TMuda said:

"Personally I wish he continued, but all the same, he served his term."

renHy commented:

"IGP Dampare did good. I believe he should have been maintained."

Wise reacted:

"In fact his a good person but unfortunately, Akuffo Addo did big harm to him."

God’s own said:

"There’s more to it, he didn’t investigate the deaths of the people. He was assigned a task to do but he didn’t fulfill it."

Amard Joe commented:

"I think Dr Dampare is so far the best IGP… not everyone will like him, but he’s exceptional.. Oh so the fire officer in brown is not up to 60 years??"

crack said:

"Because of politics, we will spoil everything…look at how this man has transformed the Ghana police service..What is his reason for removing him ahh."

Video of new IGP Yohuno dancing

A video of the new IGP Christian Yohuno dancing has surfaced on social media, and it has stirred reactions.

YEN.com.gh reported that in the viral video, he showed off his dance moves after news of his promotion.

Many Ghanaians are still sharing their opinion on the appointment, with many still backing Dr Dampare.

