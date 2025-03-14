A Ghanaian police officer has gone viral after sharing a video of himself jubilating after the dismissal of George Akuffo Dampare

He profusely thanked President Mahama for the change in Ghana's police leadership and promised to work harder

Netizens who saw the video were unhappy with the officer and criticised him in the comments section

A Ghanaian police officer could not contain his excitement after hearing about the dismissal of former Inspector-General of Police, George Akuffo Dampare.

The officer in a now-viral video was heard screaming for joy after learning of his former boss's dismissal.

President John Dramani Mahama on March 13, 2025, appointed a new IGP, bringing George Akuffo Dampare's tenure to an end.

The President in his statement did not indicate why he dismissed the former IGP, however, he named COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno as the new IGP.

His appointment has generated mixed reactions as some Ghanaians believe it is a great move, while others think otherwise.

Nonetheless, the appointment of a new IGP seems like the best thing that ever happened to some police officers in the country.

It is unclear why, but the officer in the video was overwhelmed with joy. He profusely thanked President John Dramani for dismissing the former IGP.

"The joy is all over. The joy is all over. We are going to work. Thank you very much Mr President," he said in the video.

Watch the video below:

Netizens slam police officer jubilating over Dampare's dismissal

Netizens who saw the video of the Ghanaian Police officer jubilating over the dismissal of his former boss were displeased. Many criticised him in the comments section of the now-viral post.

@FYP wrote:

"This is babagbati an instructor at Tessano police training school."

@MUSIC ARENA OFFICIAL wrote:

"They are happy because he didn't allow them do corruption .... shame on them."

@Hypeman Bullgod wrote:

"Best iGP in Ghana's history."

@Abby shine wrote:

"Armed robbery will be more 😔God save Ghana."

@Gentle fredo wrote:

"Eiiii eiiiiii Cos Dampare stopped them from collecting money from us eiiii Ghana hnmnnnmm."

@Adwoa Papabi wrote:

"This is unprofessional and very childish 😏😏😏. We all know he was going to be changed."

@Amard Joe wrote:

"The police are happy , the civilians in the comment section are praising Dr Dampare …. What do u make out of this ..? Ghana we dey."

@Ewura_1 wrote:

"Because the civilians where protected under his governance."

