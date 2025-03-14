Dutch goalkeeper with Ghanaian roots, Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro, has dropped a big nationality switch hint

Despite representing the Netherlands at various youth levels, Owusu-Oduro is still eligible to represent Ghana at senior level

Should he switch allegiance to the West African country, he will join the likes of Inaki Williams, who followed a similar route

Dutch-born goalkeeper Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro, whose heritage links him to Ghana, has sparked fresh discussions about his international future.

Despite representing the Netherlands at various youth levels, the highly-rated shot-stopper remains eligible to switch allegiance, keeping the Ghana Football Association (GFA) on high alert.

Rome Jayden Owusu-Oduro: A rising talent between the posts

Born to a Ghanaian father and a Dutch mother, the 20-year-old has made significant strides in senior football.

Currently the first-choice goalkeeper for AZ Alkmaar, he has amassed 36 appearances across all competitions this season, per Transfermarkt, a testament to his rapid development and growing influence.

His seamless transition from youth football to the professional level has positioned him as one of the most exciting young goalkeepers in Europe.

His reputation has soared further following a decent performance in the UEFA Europa League against Tottenham Hotspur.

Owusu-Oduro puts GFA on red alert

After that game, he was quizzed about his international aspirations and whether Ghana was on his radar.

"Not now. I see it in the future, but it's not my priority now," Owusu-Oduro told UK-based Ghanaian sports journalist Rahman Osman.

While his response does not confirm an immediate switch, it leaves the door open for a potential Black Stars call-up, adding another layer to Ghana's ongoing pursuit of top talents in the diaspora.

Ghana’s recruitment drive for diaspora talents

The GFA has actively pursued players of Ghanaian descent, successfully convincing names like Tariq Lamptey, Daniel Kofi-Kyereh, and Iñaki Williams to switch allegiance.

Owusu-Oduro could be the next addition, particularly as the national team grapples with inconsistencies in the goalkeeping department.

Since the retirement of Richard Kingson, the Black Stars have struggled to find a long-term No.1, cycling through several options without a definitive solution.

Given his commanding presence, composure, and shot-stopping ability, Owusu-Oduro presents an enticing prospect to bolster Ghana’s squad in the coming years.

What's next for Owusu-Oduro?

For now, the talented custodian remains focused on club duties, with his immediate attention on Alkmaar’s crucial Eredivisie clash against AFC Ajax at the Johan Cruijff Arena on March 16, per Sofascore.

His team, currently sixth in the standings with 43 points from 24 games, is pushing for European qualification, eyeing a spot in next season’s Europa Conference League.

