Celebrated actress and media personality Aba Dope has announced that she was expecting her first child as she flaunted her heavily pregnant belly in a video.

Aba Dope flaunts baby bump

Aba Dope took to her Snapchat account to announce to her thousands of followers that she was expecting a child

She was seated on the edge of the bed as she took a selfie video showing off her huge belly and her natural beauty.

In the video, she rocked a fitted tank top that accentuated her fine curves and a pair of shorts that showed off her fine legs.

The outfit she wore showed off her heavily pregnant belly and her tattoos.

In the background of the video, Aba Dope praised God for the bundle of joy by playing gospel music trio, Daughters of Glorious Jesus' track Bebre (Abundance).

Reactions to Aba Dope's big belly

Many people wondered whether Aba Dope was being truthful or was playing about having a big belly and claiming that she was pregnant.

Others were also concerned about her health considering the fact that she had undergone BBL, hence her skin would be stretched and she might struggle to carry the baby.

Others were also amazed that she was expecting a child as they reacted to the news in the comment section.

Below are the reactions to the video of Aba Dope claiming she is with child:

anabathetraveller said:

"BBL and pregnancy, we pray the child is healthy."

IslandMaame🥰🥰🥰 said:

"But she told us that she doesn't have a boyfriend so how come she's pregnant 😄."

user2580259412557 said:

"Yes she said, but to have a child,l mean ur own child is a must..so allow her to breath, congrats snr sis."

myjoy said:

"Meaning BBL doesnt affect pregnancy . Wow 🥰 . We give God the Glory."

arcquosuahacehood0495 said:

"Eiiiiiiiii, to those who have something to say buh have kept mute, let’s gather here🤐."

EWURAMA 🥹❤️‍🩹🦋 said:

"Eie Aba you said you don’t have a boyfriend 😂😂 I am sure Ato Kwame is responsible for this pregnancy 😂😂😂."

