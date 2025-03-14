A heartwarming video of expatriate children in Ghana sharing their love for traditional Ghanaian cuisine has surfaced online

The kids, who were celebrating Ghana's 68th Independence Day, listed popular dishes like kenkey, banku, and fufu as their favourites

Their genuine appreciation for Ghanaian culture and food has won the hearts of many Ghanaians, who praised them in the comment section

A video of children of some expatriates living in Ghana talking about their love for Ghanaian cuisine has left many in awe.

In the heartwarming video, the expat kids took turns to mention their favourite Ghanaian foods.

Expat kids in Ghana warm hearts by naming their favorite local Ghanaian dishes. Photo credit: @funhousenurserygh & @ghanaianfoodnetwork/IG.

The kids, whose families hail from various countries, named kenkey, banku, fufu, and plantain as some of their favourites among the Ghanaian cuisines they have tasted thus far.

Some of the kids also listed bofrot and Fan Ice as their favourite Ghanaian snack and ice cream.

The kids made these remarks on the sidelines of activities organised by their school to mark Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebrations.

Each of the kids was clad in traditional Ghanaian clothes, ranging from kente to ntoma.

The enthusiasm with which they correctly pronounced the names of the dishes won the hearts of Ghanaians, who praised their parents for immersing them in the local culture.

The kids observe Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration. Photo credit: @funhousenurserygh & @ghanaianfoodnetwork/IG.

Ghana's 68th Independence Day anniversary

Ghana marked its 68th Independence Day anniversary on Thursday, March 6, 2025, with a commemorative event held at the Jubilee House, the seat of government.

The event was attended by prominent Ghanaians, including politicians, chiefs, and celebrities.

Ghanaians from across the world celebrated the day in grand style, flooding social media pages with beautiful pictures of themselves in the red, yellow, and green colours.

Below is the video of the expat kids sharing their favourite Ghanaian food.

Expat kids' video sparks social media reactions

The video of the expat kid's video has gone viral on social media, sparking reactions from a section of Ghanaians.

YEN.com.gh gathered a few of the reactions below:

@thefoodiedoctor said:

"You see how the whites are saying. Ghanaian authentic foods.Koo nimo deir pasta."

@sabrinaohene replied:

"The black guy said pasta whilst the foreign ones were saying banku."

@nao_lart also said:

"I just find it ironic that the dark skinned one was the only one who didn't actually mention any Ghanaian food. lol."

@mregusi commented

"They're children. Even the African child, if he likes pasta & chicken, will free him lol. He probably likes African food, but pasta and chicken are what came to mind."

White man eats banku and okro soup

Meanwhile, in a previous YEN.com.gh reported that a white man was captured in a video enjoying a bowl of banku and okro soup at a plush restaurant in East Legon, Accra.

In the TikTok video, the white man appeared to be having the time of his life as he indulged in local Ghanaian food.

He posted an exciting video on social media, which prompted his followers to throng the comment section to praise him.

