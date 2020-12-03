The Christian Service University College (CSUC) is a tertiary education institution based in the Ashanti region of Ghana, Kumasi. It is devoted to excellence in research, learning, and teaching to develop global leaders in various disciplines. To be admitted to this institution, you must meet the minimum requirements for Christian Service University College programmes and cut-off points as well.

The National Accreditation Board of Ghana accredits the programmes offered at CSUC. Here is what you need to know about the courses, cut-off points, fees, and application procedure.

Christian Service University College programmes

If you want to take a theology, information science, humanity, business or a liberal arts course, then CSUC is the best institution to enrol in. Besides accessing quality education, you will also be taught Christian ways. The programs offered at the university include:

Faculty of Health and Applied Sciences

Courses offered under the Faculty of Health and Applied Sciences include:

BSc. Nursing

BSc. Computer Science

BSc. Information Technology

BSc. Physician Assistant Studies

BSc. Midwifery

Faculty of Humanities

The Faculty of Humanities offers three programmes which are:

BA in Communication Studies

BA Theology with Administration

BA Planning and Development

School of Business

School of Business offers morning, evening, and weekend study options. The undergraduate programmes you can pursue include:

BBA Accounting

BBA Banking and Finance

BBA Human Resource Management

BBA Marketing

Postgraduate programmes

Christian Service University College also offers various postgraduate programmes. They include:

Master of Arts / Master of Philosophy in Communication Studies

Master of Philosophy in English Education

Master of Philosophy in Mathematics Education

Master Of Arts Christian Ministry with Management Programme

Master of Science in Accounting and Finance Programme

Master of Science in Monitoring and Evaluation

Master of Science in Corporate Planning

What are the requirements for Ghana's Christian University College?

The Christian Service University College cut-off points for various departments have not been released. Before applying for any of the courses listed above, you should at least meet the stated requirements which include:

Mature applicants

All students enrolling at the university must fulfil these general and essential requirements.

You must be 25 years old or above.

You should be able to produce evidence to prove your age. This could be your birth certificate, driver’s license, national ID card, or passport.

You must pass the entrance exam and interview.

Postgraduate courses

The institution offers several postgraduate courses. For you to be eligible to join the university, you must meet the requirements below.

You must be a holder of a first degree in related disciplines.

The degree should be from an accredited institution.

You should not be below the 2nd class lower division.

A minimum of two years of experience is needed for MSc. Monitoring and Evaluation.

For theology courses, you need some experience as a church worker, leader, evangelist, Sunday school teacher, and administrator.

Theology Department and MSc Accounting and Finance applicants may be required to attend an interview.

Christian Service University College admission requirements for SSSCE holders

Any SSSCE holder is required to have the following:

Candidates need credits in three core subjects. For the three subjects, you should not have grades below D or C6. That is Mathematics, English and Integrated Science or Social studies.

You also need credits in three relevant elective subjects.

Your aggregate score should not exceed 24.

West African senior secondary exam is very important in Ghana. For you to pursue an undergraduate course having done the exam, you must have attained the following:

Credit passes in three core subjects - English, Mathematics, and Integrated Science/Social Studies.

Passes in three elective subjects.

Your aggregate score should not exceed 36.

Undergraduate course requirements for diploma holders

If you need to upgrade your diploma course, bellow are the requirements you should meet.

An FGPA of 3.0 or better is needed.

The diploma must be from a recognised institution.

If NAB recognises the diploma, then you may be admitted to level 100.

You should also have five passes in GCE, WASSCE, or SSSCE. They include Core Mathematics, Core English, Core Integrated Science, Agricultural Science, or Social Studies.

WAEC, ABCE, and GBCE applicants

All WAEC, ABCE, and GBCE applicants need to have the following:

You need five passes in relevant subjects in GBCE plus three other passes from ABCE; one of the passes should be of Grade D or better.

You must present passes from GBCE and ABCE.

HND holders

Holders of Higher National Diplomas (HNDs) in Ghana are considered to have a tertiary level qualification. Such individuals must meet the following requirements.

You should at least have a second lower-class division.

Your HND should be from related disciplines.

It should also be from an NAB-accredited institution.

If you qualify, you will be admitted to level 200.

International applicants with a General Certificate of Education

International applicants with a GCE must meet the following requirements to join CSUC.

Five credits in O level, including Mathematics and English.

Three passes in A-level

Another pass in any general paper

Applicants on transfer from another institution

Below are the requirements for any student transferring from another institution.

You should be already enrolled as a regular student in any Bachelor’s Degree course.

The university should be recognised.

You need to have at least studied in the institution for one year.

You must present academic records and the names of two references.

An e-voucher

Copies of all your necessary documents

Details of the results and institutions you studied in.

A passport-sized photograph which should be in JPG format.

Christian Service University College admission forms submission criteria

Before you submit any document, you should have attached the following copies:

Two recent passport-sized photographs of you

Certified copies of your result slips, certifications, and other relevant documents.

A certified copy of your birth certificate, driver’s license, baptism certificate, National ID card, or any other document that can prove your identity and age.

Recommendation letter from employer if you are an employed mature applicant.

If you submit false information or copies, your application will be rejected on the spot. Completed forms should be submitted to the following address:

The Registrar,

Christian Service University College,

PO Box KS 3110,

Kumasi.

Christian Service University College fees

Christian Service University College fees are affordable for all students. Below is a breakdown of how much each course costs.

Undergraduate fresh students' fee

Department Total fee in GH₵ Business Administration 5,360 Nursing/Midwifery 6,988 Nursing/Midwifery top-up 6,300 Computer Science/Information Technology 5,360 Communication Studies 5,408 BA in Planning and Social Development 5,760 BA in Theology with Administration 4,052

Postgraduate fresh students' fee

Department Total fee in GH₵ MA in Christian Ministry with Administration 8,589 MSc Accounting and Finance 12,126 MSc Monitoring and Evaluation 12,914 MSc Corporate Planning 12,386 MPhil Communication 11,916 MPhil Mathematics 11,916 MPhil English Education 11,916 MA Communication 10,789

Important things to note:

Full payment of semester fees by the third week after reopening grants a 1.5% rebate.

Payment accepted via banker's draft.

Registration requires 35% of fees by the third week.

An additional 35% of fees are due by the fifth week to qualify for the mid-semester exam.

Bank details include:

Bank: Ecobank Ghana Ltd

Ecobank Ghana Ltd Account name: Christian Service University College

Christian Service University College Account number: 1441001248608

1441001248608 Branch: Harper Road

Undergraduate continuing students' fee

Department Total fee in GH₵ Business Administration 4,933 Nursing/Midwifery 6,905 Nursing/Midwifery top-up 5,714 Computer Science/Information Technology 4,933 Communication Studies 5,092 BA in Planning and Social Development 5,326 BA in Theology with Administration 3,654 BA in Theology with Administration (S) 2,894

Postgraduate continuing students' fee

Department Total fee in GH₵ MPhil Communication 7,108 MPhil English Education 5,000

Important things to note:

Full payment by the third week grants a 1.5% fee rebate for the semester.

Payment methods: Fees payment portal at Societe Generale and Banker's Draft.

Registration requires 35% of fees by the third week.

An additional 35% of fees are due by the fifth week for mid-semester exam eligibility.

If you have any questions or you experience technical problems during the application, reach out via the following:

Physical address: Ashanti Region, Kumasi, Ghana.

Ashanti Region, Kumasi, Ghana. Postal address: P.O. Box 3110, Kumasi, Ghana

P.O. Box 3110, Kumasi, Ghana Email : info@csuc.edu.gh

: info@csuc.edu.gh Phone 1 : +233(0)-3220-28781

: +233(0)-3220-28781 Phone 2: +233(0)-3220-39258

+233(0)-3220-39258 Phone 3: +233(0)-501-500-302

Technical support

Phone 1 : +233 20 182 8688

: +233 20 182 8688 Phone 2 : +233(0)-3220-28781

: +233(0)-3220-28781 Email: admission@csuc.edu.gh

What college is Christian Service University affiliated with?

The Christian Service University College is affiliated with the University of Ghana and the University of Cape Coast.

Does Christian Service University offer nursing?

Christian Service University College offers a Bachelor of Science in Nursing program for both undergraduate and postgraduate students.

When is the Christian Service University College admission deadline?

The university has two main streams of admission. The first happens in January, and the second in September every year. Those interested in joining the institution apply early through the CSUC admission portal.

CSUC is one of the few universities in Ghana that train their students not only in academic and professional excellence but also in Christian values and principles. If you meet the minimum requirements for Christian Service University College programmes and the cut-off point, don’t hesitate to enrol in this institution.

