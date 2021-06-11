Elisane Silva at a height of 6ft and 8 inches is unofficially the tallest woman as far as Brazil is concerned

The 26-year-old who found love with a man who is a foot shorter has opened up on how she lives as one of the tallest persons in the world

The Salinopolis-born lady had been mocked for her height and bullied when she was younger but now, she has embraced her incredible height

Trending topics on the go: How we write news at YEN.com.gh

Elisane Silva is unofficially regarded as Brazil's tallest woman, Daily Mail reports. The young lady who hails from Salinopilis in Brazil began noticing her rapid height growth at the age of 10.

She stood at 5ft and 9 inches then but currently is 6ft and 8 inches.

26-year-old Elisane now works as a model and has embraced her height Photo Credit: elisane_oficial

Source: UGC

The 26-year-old said she suffered bullying and mockery owing to her height and would often lock herself up and shy away from the public, Metro.co.uk reports.

How she found love in a 31-year-old man

Elisa eventually tied the knot with a man named Francinaldo Da Silva Carvalho in the year 2015.

According to her, they met in 2011 and fell head over heels in love with each other. Their union has produced a boy.

Elisa appreciated the fact that he loved her despite their height difference and didn't judge her.

She said:

"I felt an instant connection the moment I met him, that I didn't even notice his height.

"Francinaldo stands at just 5ft 4in, which is nearly 2ft shorter than me – but I didn't care.

"Although he was curious about my height and condition, he didn't make any evil comments, nor did he judge me."Physically challenged woman shows off her tall husband

Meanwhile, it was previously reported that a physically challenged woman had gushed over her husband describing him as the tallest and finest man.

The young lady shared an adorable photo of herself and the love of her life whom she described as the finest and kindest man.

In the photo, the lady sat in her wheelchair while her man knelt beside her. They both stared at each other with smiles on their faces as the lady played with her man's beard.

She wrote:

“I carry eye go market jare. And got me the finest, tallest, kindest man with beard on point. #countingdownthedays.”

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with all major Ghana news

Source: Yen.com.gh