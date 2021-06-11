Desmond Amonoo, a 10-year-old boy in Ghana has been able to create an entire stadium model that he hopes authorities will take up and build

The beautiful sports stadium was made by Desmond in the form of a Black Star which is a national symbol

Previously, the young boy made an exact replica of a stadium that was being built at Axim at the time

A 10-year-old Ghanaian boy named Desmond Amonoo has designed a beautiful stadium model that he calls Black Star stadium, which he hopes will be built in Ghana one day.

A video of the creation that was shared on Adom FM's Facebook handle showed the intricate parts of the model with a parking space for helicopters among other facilities.

The young boy who comes from the Western Region of Ghana had previously constructed an exact replica of the new stadium at Axim.

See the video of his new creation below:

Desmond's previous creation

In a previous interview with 3news sighted by YEN.com.gh on the official Instagram handle of factsandtruths_official, the young boy walked viewers through the entire process he underwent to come out with the exciting finish.

According to Desmond, he started by getting plywood and making his father get him Raffia Palm, after which he proceeded to draw a shape of the stadium.

To give the stadium its colourful aesthetic look, the nine-year-old boy used yellow and green paint to provide the various shades needed.

See the video below:

