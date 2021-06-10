- A middle-aged woman named Joseline has been living in the toilet with her children for six years

- Narrating how they got there, the woman mentioned that she was living comfortably with her husband but he started to drink and later abandoned the family

- With nowhere to turn to, the woman and her kids found the dilapidated toilet and decided to inhabit it

A video of a woman and her children who have been living in a toilet for the past six years has saddened many hearts on social media.

In a video by @afrimax_tv on Instagram, the woman named Joseline said their situation is the definition of moving from grace to grass as her family had once had a decent life before things turned out for the worse.

According to her, the children, together with her, once lived in a comfortable place until their father began drinking heavily and could not take care of the family any longer.

To make matters worse, Joseline indicated that the man also grew abusive to his family, and later left home, which compelled them to seek solace at a place where none existed.

In the course of her loitering one day, the woman chanced upon an old toilet and deemed it a better shelter than sleeping on the streets without any cover.

The heartbreaking situation has affected the children’s performance in school because they practically have no peace of mind or a befitting place to call home.

