Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah says he is building houses for the families of the two persons who died during the 2020 electoral violence in Techiman South

Korsah who is the MP for the constituency made the disclosure when he appeared before the Appointments Committee of Parliament

He was appearing as the deputy minister-designate for the local government ministry

Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah, the Member of Parliament for the Techiman South constituency, has described the violence that characterised the 2020 general elections as “very unfortunate”.

Seven persons died from the violence including two from the Techiman South constituency. Six others also suffered terrible injuries during the chaotic elections in the constituency.

Election violence: Martin Adjei-Mensah Korsah building houses for families of 2 who died in Techiman South

Appearing before the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, June 11, 2021, as President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s deputy minister nominee for the local government ministry, Korsah said series of measures have been taken to ensure justice is secured for the victims of the electoral brutalities.

“I personally as the father of the constituency have taken some measures to support the family to cushion them. One young man lost his life, the parents are sitting behind me in support of my vetting. That is the peace we want in Techiman South,” he told the committee as reported by Citinewsroom.com.

He added that as a further measure of support, he is building a four-bedroom flat for the families of the two deceased.

“For those who got injured, some hospital bills are being paid to support them,” he added.

NDC MPs, police clash over Techiman South

It will be recalled the National Democratic Congress (NDC’s) Members of Parliament clashed with police at the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).

The kerfuffle, occurred around 10:00 am local time on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, when the legislators led by the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, were barred by the police from petitioning the chairperson of the commission, Jean Mensa.

A source close to the development then told YEN.com.gh that the MPs stormed the premises to petition the EC over the declaration of the Techiman South seat for the NPP.

