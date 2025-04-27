Antoine Semenyo has taken his 2024/25 Premier League season to another level thanks to his latest goal against Manchester United

Despite Semenyo's opener, Bournemouth failed to record successive PL victories against the Red Devils

Semenyo's strike against Manchester United breaks a personal record for the Ghanaian forward since he turned professional

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Ghanaian international Antoine Semenyo continued his impressive run of form on Sunday, finding the back of the net against Manchester United in their ongoing Premier League encounter.

The dynamic forward opened the scoring in the 23rd minute, putting Bournemouth ahead with a well-taken goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Antoine Semenyo celebrates after scoring to make it 1-0 during the Premier League match between AFC Bournemouth and Manchester United on April 27, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

The strike marked Semenyo’s ninth Premier League goal of the season, a personal record for the 25-year-old, as he continues to grow in stature in England’s top flight.

His composed finish was a testament to the confidence and maturity he has developed over the course of the campaign.

A Personal Milestone for the Black Stars Forward

This season has been a breakout year for Semenyo, who has not only been a key figure for the Cherries but has also hit new personal milestones.

His nine-goal tally in the Premier League is the highest he has ever recorded in a single season, surpassing his previous best.

In all competitions, the Ghanaian striker has now scored 11 goals in 38 appearances, underlining his importance to Bournemouth’s attacking setup.

Semenyo's growing goal contributions have played a crucial role in Bournemouth's steady campaign as they look to cement their place in the Premier League for another season.

Beyond just numbers, it’s the timing and quality of Semenyo’s goals that have been crucial.

His ability to step up in big moments, like the clash against Manchester United, is earning him a reputation as a reliable and dangerous forward.

Semenyo Shines for Ghana

The striker also made his mark on the international stage recently, playing a starring role for Ghana during the March World Cup qualifiers.

In the Black Stars' emphatic 5-0 victory over Chad on March 21, Semenyo opened the scoring, setting the tone for a dominant display by the West African giants.

His early strike was pivotal in giving Ghana control of the match, showcasing his knack for delivering in high-stakes encounters.

The forward also started Ghana’s subsequent World Cup qualifying game against Madagascar in Morocco, further underlining his growing influence within the national team setup.

His performances have made him a key component of Otto Addo's plans as Ghana look to secure a place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

A Star on the Rise

Since joining Bournemouth from Bristol City in January 2023, the striker has steadily improved his all-around game, adapting to the rigors of Premier League football with grit and determination.

Semenyo’s rise mirrors a larger trend of Ghanaian players making a significant impact in Europe’s top leagues.

His success serves as inspiration for many young African footballers dreaming of following in his footsteps.

Eyes Set on a Strong Finish

With a handful of games remaining in the Premier League season, Semenyo will be keen to build on his current form and push his goal tally into double figures.

Scoring ten or more goals in the English top flight would not only be another personal achievement but would also position him among the top African scorers in the league this season.

Whether it’s delivering a crucial win against a powerhouse like Manchester United or lifting the team in tight encounters, the Black Stars forward has shown he can rise to the occasion.

What Lies Ahead?

With growing interest from other clubs and his consistent performances on both club and international stages, the Ghanaian striker is fast becoming a household name.

Ghana's Antoine Semenyo of Bournemouth scores against Manchester United in his side's 1-1 PL home draw on Sunday, April 27, 2025. Image credit: Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth

Source: Getty Images

As Ghana gears up for a crucial period in their World Cup qualifying journey and Bournemouth continues to consolidate its position in the Premier League, Semenyo’s form will be key to both missions.

For now, though, Semenyo can relish another landmark moment in his career — a goal against one of the most storied clubs in world football, Manchester United.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian sports administrator, Oti Manu Joseph, in an exclusive chat with YEN.com.gh, says he is surprised by the rapid rise of Antoine Semenyo.

''To be honest with you, Gariba, I never thought Semenyo would make these numbers this season, and I never anticipated such a great Premier League campaign ihim. He had hardly shone with the Black Stars in the past, however, this season is extraordinary for him and he deserves all the credit,'' Oti Manu said.

Dan Owusu Advises Antoine Semenyo

YEN.com.gh earlier reported ex-Ghana international player Dan Owusu's good admonition to Antoine Semenyo as he enjoys his a personal best Premier League season in the current campaign.

The Ghana attacker is the subject of several transfer gossips involving the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well as Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.

The Bournemouth forward is the subject of several transfer gossips involving the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool as well as Enzo Maresca's Chelsea.

However, the great Dan Owusu counsels Semenyo to make an excellent decision regarding his future, but should not based his choice solely on financial gains.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh