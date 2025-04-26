The Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid is approaching, but the prize money is notably lower than that of other major competitions

The tournament is known for offering limited financial rewards to both the winner and the runner-up

Despite its prestige, the financial incentives are far smaller compared to other trophies in European football

The Copa del Rey remains the most prestigious domestic cup competition in Spanish football. Winning it is a huge achievement — especially for clubs outside the usual giants (Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Atlético Madrid).

However, when it comes to financial rewards, lifting the trophy brings very little.

Copa del Rey is the one that distributes the least amount of money to the champion and runner-up

In today’s game, the Copa is often seen as a trophy that contributes to trebles or quadruples, adding another honour to Madrid and Barça’s ongoing rivalry.

But compared to other tournaments, the financial returns are minor.

The Copa del Rey’s Modest Prize Money

The competition’s economic distribution system is complex and far from lucrative. Simply put: the winner of the Copa del Rey — whether it’s Real Madrid or Barcelona — will earn €1.2 million, while the runner-up will receive €1 million.

The difference between winning and losing the final is minimal.

To put this into perspective, the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup, set to debut in the United States this summer, will reward the champion with a staggering $125 million (approximately €110.5 million).

Meanwhile, winning LaLiga will bring in around €60 million, and if Barcelona also triumphs in the Champions League, they could collect close to €100 million.

Why such a gap? Because since the Copa del Rey’s format changed in 1982, its financial model has focused on spreading the wealth throughout all levels of Spanish football, not just the finalists.

The Copa brings in around €33 million annually from television rights.

This amount is split between professional and amateur football — with 90% (€29.5 million) going to professional clubs and 10% (just over €3 million) supporting amateur teams and cup participants.

How much prize money do LaLiga teams get?

Focusing on the €29.5 million allocated to professional football — which matters most to this year’s finalists, Real Madrid and Barcelona — 90% of it goes to first-division clubs, and 10% to second-division teams.

This means around €26.5 million is distributed among the 20 LaLiga teams.

Half of that amount is divided equally, guaranteeing each top-flight club, including Madrid and Barcelona, about €660,000 before the final even kicks off.

