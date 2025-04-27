A Ghanaian supporter of Barcelona was excited that his team won the match against Real Madrid and gave a thanks offering at church

The announcer said the young man was particularly happy that God answered him after he prayed for them to win

Social media users who watched the video were mostly amazed by the young man's action and expressed it in the comment section

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A Barcelona fan gave a thanksgiving offering in church after his beloved team won 3-2 over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

The young man’s thanksgiving offering was read in church when it was time for the announcer to read out the financial offerings for the day.

A Ghanaian who supports Barcelona gives an offering at church to thank God for the team's win over Real Madrid.

Source: Getty Images

In a video on X, the female announcer said the young man was grateful to God for answering his prayer. He added that for a while, Barcelona was not doing well, but he was thankful to God for helping them win the Copa del Rey final.

“A young man said God has answered his prayer request. He supports Barcelona, and for some time, the team had not been performing well, and every other football club was scoring against them when they played in matches.”

“However, when they met Real Madrid, one of the biggest football clubs in the world, Barcelona emerged victorious. Because of their victory, he is thanking God for hearing their plea. He gave GH¢50 as his appreciation token,” she added.

The congregants cheered as the announcer read the Barcelona fan's reason for giving thanks.

In the comment section, some people said the announcer may be from a Presbyterian or Methodist Church, considering the way she read and the language she used.

The match itself was an intense affair. Barcelona’s Pedri scored the first goal of the match in the first half. However, Real Madrid showed strength in the second half.

Kylian Mbappe and Aurelien Tchouameni scored in quick succession to put Real Madrid 2-1 up.

Lamine Yamal, right winger of Barcelona, celebrates the victory after winning the Copa del Rey final match.

Source: Getty Images

However, Barcelona was determined not to give up and equalised in the 84th minute through Ferran Torres, sending the game into extra time.

Jules Kounde saved the day and became the hero after he scored the decisive goal in the 116th minute for Barcelona to emerge victorious.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amazed at Barcelona supporter’s offering

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by @bhadext on X. Most people were amazed that a Barcelona supporter gave a thanksgiving offering in church to show his gratitude.

Read them below:

@jokine_19 said:

“Are we even serious as a Church?”

@crayagh wrote:

“Methodist church then stewards wey get moff.”

@Bright4eva3 said:

“Thanks to the Most High sha😂😂🤣.”

@KofiSarpong1 wrote:

“Deɛ aduru nie? 😂😂😂🤣🤣.”

@snow_ledge said:

“Aaahhhh 🤣🤣🤣🤣Amen ooooooo.”

@djchilling wrote:

“I lef church come here. Na here dem dey do service.”

@Dee11Fibre said:

“Brothers take this support to a whole new level ooo 😂.”

@Luca_McKlin wrote:

“Will definitely be a Presbyterian service 😂.”

@me_FiifiC said:

“The woman be agenda woman 😂.”

@prynxpolly wrote:

“The woman ankasa be Barca fan.”

Lamine Yamal jubilates over Barca's win

YEN.com.gh reported that Lamine Yamal was excited after Barcelona's 3-2 win over Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final.

His energetic dance moves and lively music played a key role in the team's celebrations in the locker room.

The Spaniard contributed to the team's victory with two assists.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh