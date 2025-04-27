A distressing fire outbreak has destroyed some shops at the Lapaz Market in the Greater Accra region

Reports indicate that the shop attendants who became victims of the incident on April 27 have yet to gain the attention of the Fire Service

A fire outbreak has been reported at the Lapaz Market in Accra.

Lapaz Market Catches Fire, Leaves Shop Owner Helpless

The incident confirmed by Ghana Web is said to have happened after midday on Sunday, April 27, 2025.

A video sighted by YEN.com.gh captured a shop caught in the fire with the menacing flames extending to other shops on the floor.

Details about the cause of the incident and its damage have yet to be confirmed.

Source: YEN.com.gh