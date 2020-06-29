UEW admission list: how to check your admission status

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), offers degree, diploma, and certificate courses tailored to provide learners with the professional competence they need in their job environments. The UEW admission list is usually released after the application screening exercise. Learn below how to check UEW admission status.

UEW was established in September 1992. Photo: Facebook, @official.uew; pexels.com, @Ihsan Adityawarman (modified by author)

Source: UGC

This article acts as a guide for those who wish to extend their education at UEW. It shares details on how to check your admission letter (similar to your admission status), how to apply for UEW courses online, and so on.

How to check UEW admission list

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), was established in September 1992 as a University College under PNDC Law 322. This article shares the following details about this institute:

How to check UEW admission status/list

UEW voucher serial number and PIN updates

How to download the UEW admission letter

How to apply for UEW admission online

Where to buy a UEW voucher

How much a UEW voucher cost

UEW admission fee payment details

UEW contacts

UEW came into existence after seven diploma-awarding colleges merged. The consolidation created a diverse and dynamic educational institution. Together, they embarked on a transformative journey dedicated to advancing education in Ghana.

How can you check your UEW admission list online?

The UEW admission list entails all the candidates who have been admitted or shortlisted for the university. To access the listing, you will need the following:

Your voucher serial number

Your voucher PIN

Once you have the requirements to check UEW admission status, follow the steps below:

Visit the UEW official website.

Click "admissions."

Read and understand the guide, then click "apply now."

A screenshot of the UEW application website. Photo: uew.edu.gh

Source: UGC

Select your preferred entry mode to study, i.e., Regular/full-time, Sandwich, Distance, and Postgraduate.

You will be directed to the UEW admission checker portal.

Log in using the voucher serial number and voucher PIN you used during the application phase.

Once you log in, look for the University of Education Winneba admission list in the system.

Check your name on the list, save it on your device, and print it for future reference.

If you purchased your voucher at any post office or bank and applied via the UEW online portal, use the serial number and PIN as they appear on your original voucher.

If you purchased hard copy application documents, your voucher has a six-digit serial number and a 15-digit PIN. So, for serial numbers, insert A (bath A applicants) or B (batch B applications) between the first and second characters of your initial code. For example, QG1435 (six digits) will become QBG1435 (seven digits).

For PIN, ignore the last two digits so that the code will have only 13 characters. For example, 345267879012567 (15 digits) will be 3452678790125 (13 digits).

How to download UEW admission letter

You can confirm your admission on the UEW admission status checker portal and download your admission letter from the same portal. Here is how to check UEW admission letter and download it:

Visit the UEW official website.

Click "admissions."

Read and understand the guide, then click "apply now."

Select your preferred entry mode to study, i.e., Regular/full-time, Sandwich, Distance, and Postgraduate.

You will be directed to the UEW admission status checker portal.

Use the appropriate voucher PIN and serial number to log into the system. If you applied via hard copy forms, use the revised credentials. For those who applied online, use your original PIN and serial number.

Once you log in, you will find an admission letter file if you have been admitted.

Save the file on your device and print it.

UEW accepts mature applicants aged 25 and above. Photo: pexels.com, @Safari Consoler, @Pavel Danilyuk (modified by author)

Source: UGC

How can you apply for UEW admission online?

The UEW application system allows you to send your application online. These are the requirements:

Your voucher serial number

Your voucher PIN

A valid e-mail address

Your mobile phone number

Soft copies of your results slip/transcripts, certificates, and a passport picture

Soft copies of your birth certificate (for mature applicants only)

Soft copies of other documents necessary to support your application

Buy your application form/voucher before you start the application process. Your voucher PIN and serial number are on that form. Once you have gathered all the requirements, follow these steps to complete the UEW online course application process:

Visit the UEW official website.

Click "admissions."

Click "how to apply."

Read and understand the guide, then click "apply now."

Select your preferred entry mode to study, i.e., Regular/full-time, Sandwich, Distance, and Postgraduate.

You will be directed to the UEW application portal.

Enter your voucher PIN and serial number, and click "verify" to log in.

A screenshot of the UEW application login page. Photo: workflow.ourmarketplaceonline.com

Source: UGC

Once you log into the UEW application system, enter your details, educational history, results/qualifications, and program choice.

Attach your supporting documents, and then submit the application form.

Preview the form to ensure all the details provided are accurate.

You will receive an e-mail and SMS notification after you complete the application process.

Applicants for postgraduate programs should download a Referee Report form and submit it to graduateadmissions@uew.edu.gh after submitting the application forms.

Check and note down the Progress ID to enable you to continue filling out the application form, from which point you leave the application before final submission.

Where can you buy the UEW voucher?

You can buy the UEW application form/voucher through these options:

Use the shortcode *887*9# to purchase the voucher on all mobile money networks in Ghana (i.e., MTN, VodaCash, and AirtelTigo)

to purchase the voucher on all mobile money networks in Ghana (i.e., MTN, VodaCash, and AirtelTigo) Buy the voucher from GCB Bank, ADB Bank, Republic Bank, Zenith Bank, Prudential Bank, or Access Bank.

How much does the UEW voucher cost?

The price of a UEW voucher depends on the entry mode the applicant selects. These are the current voucher or application form costs for different UEW entry modes:

UEW entry modes Voucher/application form cost Regular/Sandwich Direct GH¢255 Distance Direct GH¢255 Regular/Sandwich Mature GH¢405 Distance Mature GH¢405 Regular/Sandwich Postgraduate GH¢325 Distance Postgraduate GH¢325 International USD100

These UEW vouchers or application form prices can change as the university decides. Therefore, always contact the institute or check its website for the correct prices.

How can you pay your Winneba fees?

University of Education, Winneba, fee payment can be made through short code *887*50# on all mobile money networks in Ghana. Alternatively, pay their fees only at designated banks in Ghana for your respective campus/college. These designated banks receive UEW admission fees through the TRANSFLOW PAYMENT PLATFORM. Download the UEW fee payment policy and read more guidance.

If you have any queries or complaints concerning your admission status, channel them via the following contacts:

Telephones

Phone 1 : 0208808098 (Winneba Campus)

: 0208808098 (Winneba Campus) Phone 2: 0547241662 (Winneba Campus)

0547241662 (Winneba Campus) Phone 3: 0244761166 (Winneba Campus)

0244761166 (Winneba Campus) Phone 4 : 0322497892 (Kumasi Campus)

: 0322497892 (Kumasi Campus) Phone 5: 0501613082 (Asante-Mampong Campus)

0501613082 (Asante-Mampong Campus) Phone 6: 0501613084 (Asante-Mampong Campus)

0501613084 (Asante-Mampong Campus) Phone 7: 0508118634 (Ajumako Campus)

0508118634 (Ajumako Campus) Phone 8 : 0207381668 (IDeL)

: 0207381668 (IDeL) Phone 9: 0248475077 (IDeL)

WhatsApp numbers

Phone 1: 0262761166 (Winneba Campus)

0262761166 (Winneba Campus) Phone 2 : 0202312390 (Winneba Campus)

: 0202312390 (Winneba Campus) Phone 3 : 0208808098 (Winneba Campus)

: 0208808098 (Winneba Campus) Phone 4 : 0244972835 (Kumasi Campus)

: 0244972835 (Kumasi Campus) Phone 5 : 0508118634 (Ajumako Campus)

: 0508118634 (Ajumako Campus) Phone 6: 0248475077 (IDeL)

UEW has eleven faculties, including a school of business. Photo: pexels.com, @Provisionshots, @Kiptoo Addi (modified by author)

Source: UGC

E-mails

Winneba Campus: academicaffairs@uew.edu.gh, kabban@uew.edu.gh, bofosu-kusi@uew.edu.gh, and ssersah@uew.edu.gh

academicaffairs@uew.edu.gh, kabban@uew.edu.gh, bofosu-kusi@uew.edu.gh, and ssersah@uew.edu.gh Kumasi Campus: getkonin@gmail.com

getkonin@gmail.com Institute of Distance and e-learning: ideladmissions@gmail.com

Hotlines

Winneba: (0) 303965981 or 0501434046

(0) 303965981 or 0501434046 Kumasi: +233 (0) 322053617 or +233 (0) 322053617

+233 (0) 322053617 or +233 (0) 322053617 Mampong: +233 (0) 202041117

+233 (0) 202041117 Ajumako : +233 (0) 332193772

: +233 (0) 332193772 Distance and e-Learning: +233 (0) 207381668, +233 (0) 248475077 or +233 (0) 202041141

+233 (0) 207381668, +233 (0) 248475077 or +233 (0) 202041141 Graduate school: +233 (0) 202041133

When will UEW start giving admission?

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), opens admissions for diploma, degree, masters, and PhD programs about a year to the next academic year. For instance, those who applied in 2023 were admitted in 2024. The school usually announces application opening and closing dates on its website.

How many campuses does Winneba have?

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has over 20 distance education regional study centers throughout Ghana. Three of its campuses are in Winneba, where its administrative office is located.

How many faculties are at the University of Education, Winneba?

The University of Education, Winneba (UEW), has eleven faculties, including schools of business, communication and media studies, creative arts, and language studies.

UEW has GAT and SAT entry exams for mature students. Photo: pexels.com, @Tanya Gupta, @HILLARY DISANTOS (modified by author)

Source: UGC

What are the requirements for mature students at UEW?

A mature student must be age 25 or above by 31st October of the year they apply to join UEW. Proof of age documents like birth certificates and Ghana cards would be required. The student must also pass an Entrance Examination in General Aptitude Test (GAT) and Subject Area Test (SAT) organized by the university. Mature applicants seeking admission into Special Education are required to pass another SAT. The school outlines entry requirements for all courses and modes of entry on its website.

What is mature age undergraduate?

Anyone aged 25 or over on entry to their undergraduate degree course is considered a mature student at UEW. Therefore, you can apply as a mature student if you are over 25 and do not have an assessable qualification.

What are the entrance exams at UEW?

The mature student must pass an Entrance Examination in General Aptitude Test (GAT) and Subject Area Test (SAT) organized by the university. Mature applicants seeking admission into Special Education are required to pass another SAT.

What is the acceptance rate of the University of Education Winneba?

Its 50-59% acceptance rate makes UEW an averagely selective institution. The university has a selective admission policy based on entrance examinations and students' past academic records and grades.

Check the UEW admission list on time to know if the school has selected you for the course you desire to pursue at the institute. You can download the list alongside your admission/enrolment letter.

DISCLAIMER: This article is for general informational purposes only and does not address individual circumstances. It is not a substitute for professional advice or help and should not be relied on to make decisions. Any action you take upon the information presented in this article is strictly at your own risk and responsibility!

Yen.gh.com listed all UCC-affiliated colleges you could consider applying to. The University of Cape Coast (UCC) was established in October 1962.

The institute has close academic relationships with numerous colleges in Ghana. These affiliated colleges are, however, not maintained or administered by UCC.

Source: YEN.com.gh