The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) said he will mention Afronita to Beyonce because she is good

Patrice Motsepe spoke to Afronita after she performed at the CAF African Schools Football Championship Finals in 2025

Social media users who saw the video celebrated with Afronita and hoped that a collaboration would happen between the two

The President of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, pledged to link Ghanaian female dancer Afronita with global music icon Beyoncé.

Patrice Motsepe spoke to Afronita on the sidelines of the CAF African Schools Football Championship Finals in 2025.

CAF President Patrice Motsepe pledges to link up Afronita with Beyonce. Photo credit: @afronitaaa, CAFOnline, Beyonce

Source: Facebook

In a video on X, the CAF President walked up to Afronita, complimented her dance moves and disclosed that he would connect her to the ‘Single Ladies’ hit maker.

“She’s special. She dances so beautifully. I work a lot with Beyoncé’s father. I am going to tell him this one is better.”

Afronita was full of smiles as the CAF President shared his thoughts with her. The two stood for a while, possibly for pictures, before Patrice Motsepe moved on.

Afronita and her Afrostar Kids Academy performed at the CAF African Schools Football Championship Finals in 2025, held at the University of Ghana Stadium.

They danced to K’nan’s ‘Waving Flag,’ Beyonce’s ‘Run the World,’ Iyanya’s ‘Kukere’ and other afrobeat songs.

Afronita shows excitement as CAF President Patrice Motsepe compliments her. Photo credit: @afronitaaa

Source: Instagram

The energy and passion they exhibited while they danced were appreciated by all the spectators in the stadium. Most people cheered them as they danced.

This could be the reason for Patrice Motsepe’s love and promise to recommend Afronita for bigger gigs.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians jubilate with Afronita

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @eddie_hub on X. Most people shared that favour had located Afronita, while others wished her well.

Read the comments below:

@Nanaezze said:

"Just 1 share the link and your helper will lead you to your breakthrough. My God."

@Ian_thom14 wrote:

"This man dey hold pass Jay-Z."

@AddiBills said:

"Do you know uncommon grace and favour? Pray for one."

@TeamZygote1 wrote:

"Shatta Wale heat 🔥🔥🔥🔥."

@MrCollinsTetteh said:

"May God always cause us to meet our helpers at the opportune time."

@Hightoptenda wrote:

"This is what we call connection."

Source: YEN.com.gh