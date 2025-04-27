Ghanaian musician Patapaa attempted to spell 'catarrh' when Amerado asked him to do so correctly for some money

In a video on social media, the musician did not get the spelling right, but demanded his money from Amerado

Social media users who watched the video shared their varied thoughts on the matter in the comment section

Ghanaian musician Patapaa spelt ‘catarrh’ so that Amerado would give some amount of money he promised if he got the spelling right.

Patapaa was bold enough to spell the word the way he knew it.

In a video on Instagram, Ghanaian rapper Derrick Sarfo Kantanka, popularly known as Amerado, asked Patapaa to spell the word ‘catarrh.’

The rapper told Patapaa that if he was able to spell the word, he would give him 20,000. He did not state the currency in which the money would be. However, in a separate post, Patapaa indicated that the money was $20,000.

“I will give you 20,000 if you can spell ‘catarrh.’ Just spell the word, and I will give you the money,” Amerado said to Patapaa.

Patapaa was certain he could spell and was hopeful he would hear the money. He boldly looked into Amerado’s face and spelt the word wrongly.

“K A T A A,” Patapaa spelt the word.

Rapper Amerado just burst out laughing. Patapaa started demanding his money while Amerado continued to laugh.

When he asked for his money again, Amerado asked one of those present to check the spelling of ‘catarrh’ online for verification.

It is not readily known where the two Ghanaian musicians met for this video. However, they seemed comfortable and happy.

In a separate Instagram post, Patapaa asked Amerado to pay him his money since, to him, he spelt the word correctly.

Amerado also shared the video and asked his followers if Patapaa was right.

Watch the video below:

Ghanaians laugh at Patapaa’s spelling of ‘catarrh’

Several social media users who watched the video laughed at Patapaa’s wrong spelling. Some commented on his boldness, even though his spelling was wrong.

Several social media users who watched the video laughed at Patapaa's wrong spelling. Some commented on his boldness, even though his spelling was wrong.

Patapaa reacts to ex-wife divorcing him

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Patapaa reacted to his former wife's claim that they are divorced.

The Ghanaian musician said he and Liha Miller were yet to finish the court process to annul their marriage.

He added that he never loved Liha Miller and did not propose to her, but rather she forced herself on him.

Source: YEN.com.gh