The build-up to the Copa del Rey final between Barcelona and Real Madrid has taken an ugly turn, as a video showing Real Madrid fans attempting to burn a Lamine Yamal jersey has gone viral on social media.

The incident has further fueled the heated rivalry just hours before the final showdown in Seville.

Lamine Yamal of FC Barcelona looks on during the La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and RCD Mallorca at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on April 22, 2025. Image credit: Alex Caparros

Ugly Scenes in Seville

The video, widely shared across social media platforms such as X, shows a group of Real Madrid supporters gathered outside the Estadio de La Cartuja in Seville, where Saturday's final will take place.

A Barcelona fan was seen holding up a Lamine Yamal jersey, proudly displaying the colors of the Catalan giants.

In response, several Madrid fans, armed with lighters, tried to set the shirt ablaze in front of a growing crowd.

Watch the video of section of Madrid supporters attempting to set a Lamine Yamal Barcelona jersey ablaze.

Fortunately, other Barcelona fans intervened before the situation could escalate further.

However, the episode has sparked outrage among football fans and commentators, many calling for calm ahead of what promises to be a thrilling but tense encounter between Spain’s two biggest clubs.

Lamine Yamal: Barca’s Teenage Sensation

At just 17 years old, Lamine Yamal has taken European football by storm this season.

The young winger has been a standout performer for Hansi Flick's Barcelona side, racking up an astonishing 14 goals and 22 assists in 47 appearances across all competitions.

Yamal’s fearless dribbling, creativity, and ability to deliver in big moments have made him a fan favorite and a vital piece of Barcelona’s attack.

His emergence has provided a beacon of hope for a team in transition, and he is widely expected to play a pivotal role in the final.

With the match set to kick off at 20:00 GMT, all eyes will be on Yamal to see if he can once again rise to the occasion on Spanish football’s biggest stage.

Rivalry Reaches Boiling Point

The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid is legendary, often extending beyond the pitch into political and cultural spheres.

However, incidents like the attempted burning of Yamal’s jersey underline how passion can sometimes spill over into unsavory behavior.

Club officials from both sides have yet to issue a statement regarding the incident, but calls for respect and sportsmanship are growing louder.

Spanish football authorities are also reportedly monitoring the situation to ensure that fan behavior does not mar the final.

A Final Worthy of the Spotlight

Despite the unfortunate scenes outside the stadium, the Copa del Rey final promises to be a mouthwatering spectacle.

Both teams are desperate for silverware, and with emerging stars like Lamine Yamal set to shine alongside seasoned veterans, Saturday night in Seville could deliver a classic.

Barcelona will be hoping that their young star can put the distractions behind him and lead them to glory, while Real Madrid will be determined to spoil the party. Whatever happens, the world will be watching.

