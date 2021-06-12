Accra rains: Articulated truck somersaults at Nkrumah Circle Overpass

- A truck loaded with gallons somersaulted over the Kwame Nkrumah Circle overpass

- The brakes of the car is said to have failed

- No casualties were caused as a result as a result of the accident

Rains of Friday night in Accra did not just cause flooding buy also slippery streets as an articulated truck (GT 8337 X) carrying gallons of engine oil has skidded off the Kwame Nkrumah circle overpass.

According to eye witness accounts, the brakes of the truck failed; forcing the vehicle to recess. The driver, lost navigating towards the rail and burst a tyre.

Accra rains: Articulator truck somersaults at Nkrumah Circle Overpass (Photos: UGC)

Source: UGC

Barely five years after its commissioning, is the road furniture that came with the 74.88 million Euro Kwame Nkrumah interchange fast deteriorating.

From broken traffic lights to malfunctioning street lights, portions of the road are increasingly becoming dangerous to use. Several people have lost their lives just trying to cross from one side of the road to the other.

Pedestrians and other users of the stretch want government to immediately fix the traffic lights to avoid any other deaths.

