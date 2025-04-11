The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Awatey, has stopped a China Mall construction project in Koforidua

The minister's intervention followed complaints about potential flooding from concerned residents

Awatey told the press there would be a further environmental impact assessment of the construction project

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Eastern Regional Minister Rita Awatey has halted a China Mall construction project in Koforidua.

Her intervention on April 10 followed concerns about the project being sited in a flood-prone area.

The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Awatey, stops a China Mall construction project in Koforidua. Source: GHOne TV

Source: Facebook

The minister told the press there would be a further environmental impact assessment of the project.

The action followed complaints from residents in the area who were concerned the project would worsen flooding.

GHOne reported that Awatey noted that there was a river that passed behind this project site.

She also noted that further consultation was required from the owners of the project, as well as the completion of some processes at the local government level.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh