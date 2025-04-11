Eastern Regional Minister Halts Koforidua China Mall Construction Project in Flood-prone Area
- The Eastern Regional Minister, Rita Awatey, has stopped a China Mall construction project in Koforidua
- The minister's intervention followed complaints about potential flooding from concerned residents
- Awatey told the press there would be a further environmental impact assessment of the construction project
Eastern Regional Minister Rita Awatey has halted a China Mall construction project in Koforidua.
Her intervention on April 10 followed concerns about the project being sited in a flood-prone area.
The minister told the press there would be a further environmental impact assessment of the project.
The action followed complaints from residents in the area who were concerned the project would worsen flooding.
GHOne reported that Awatey noted that there was a river that passed behind this project site.
She also noted that further consultation was required from the owners of the project, as well as the completion of some processes at the local government level.
