Kumawood actress, Asare Bernice, has surprised fans with her latest social media activity.

It looks like the actress is officially off the market as she has released beautiful wedding videos.

In the videos sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bernice is seen dressed in African attire.

Asare Bernice: Kumawood actress stuns fans with gorgeous wedding videos (Photo credit: Photo credit: Instagram/Asare Bernice)

Source: Instagram

As expected she looks so beautiful as she was captured dancing with joy.

In the other videos also seen by YEN.com.gh, Bernice was clad in the same attire.

Captioning one of the videos, she wrote, "What my God can not do doesn’t exist#Bebe2021."

The videos have drawn massive congratulations messages from her fans.

@setina.incoom: "Congrats."

@the_bedmate_bonnet: "Congratulations my darling."

@nanayaa_ayisibea: "congratulations."

@kuks_snacks_bar: "Congratulations."

@adorn__makeovergh: "Congratulations love."

However, it is unknown the said man Bernice got married to.

Well, YEN.com.gh can't confirm or deny whether the said wedding is a scene from a movie or a real one.

Meanwhile, Ghanaian artiste, King Promise, has been praised for his determination following a recent meeting between himself and Grammy winner, Burna Boy.

On June 10, 2021, YEN.com.gh reported about the meeting of the popular artistes in Nigeria.

They are seen in a video working together in a studio, and then later at an establishment that looks like a club.

Sharing his thoughts on the development, Edward Acquah, a New Republic newspaper reporter praised the Tokyo crooner for his perseverance in reaching new audiences with his craft.

"King Promise’s tenacity really speaks volumes on why he is still relevant in the industry. He is really loved by Nigerians. His songwriting prowess is always on point," shared Acquah, the former producer of 'Kasapa Entertainment' on Kasapa 102.5 FM.

The meeting is said to be a good sign for Promise, whose song, Slow Down, debuted on the Billboard Triller global chart in late May 2021. The same song also made its entry on the Apple Top 100 chart at number one. He previously disclosed that the song is off an upcoming album.

