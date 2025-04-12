Nana Ama McBrown and Maxwell Mensah have made a rare public appearance after social media rumours of them divorcing

The two attended the funeral of Madam Janet Serwah, the mother of their friend Kweenmoda, on Saturday, April 12, 2025

A video of their appearance at the funeral, which surfaced online, triggered interesting reactions from social media users

Actress and media personality Nana Ama McBrown and her husband, Maxwell Mawu Mensah, have stepped out amid rumours about their marriage.

In a rare public appearance together in recent times, McBrown and Maxwell went to mourn with a friend, Kweenmoda, who lost her mother.

Kweenmoda's mum, Janet Akosua Serwah, passed away a few months ago and was buried on Saturday, April 12, 2025.

Her funeral, held at the old IPMC near Paloma Hotel on the Ring Road Central, saw a massive attendance, including McBrown and her husband.

McBrown and husband mourn Kweenmioda's mum

In a video sighted on Instagram, McBrown and Maxwell are seen sitting to the right of Kweemoda. Clad in black, the two seemed to be in a mourning mood and did not interact with each other.

Parts of the video showed McBrown's mother arriving at the funeral and interacting with the bereaved daughter.

Later, they joined Kweenmoda on the floor to dance as they sprayed some Cedi notes on her and McBdrown took the microphone

Divorce rumours about McBrown and Maxwell

The video of McBrown and Maxwell at their friend's mother's funeral comes after many months of rumours about their marriage.

The rumours started in late 2023 and travelled into 2024. It was deepened after Maxwell cleared McBrown's photos from his Instagram page.

