Singer MzVee has delivered eye-catching bikini photos showing off her amazing physique in a swimming pool

The DaaVi hitmaker posted the spicy snaps on her Instagram page, saying: ''Saturdays are for swimming''

MzVee posed for the camera showing off her flawless dark skin while beaming with smiles

Ghanaian songstress, MzVee, known in private life as Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, has delivered eye-catching bikini photos showing off her amazing physique in a swimming pool.

The Afropop, dancehall, and R&B singer recently blessed the eyes of her fans and followers as she flexed her natural beauty in a no-makeup clip.

MzVee gives them another peek into her private life in the recent post sighted on her Instagram page.

MzVee erupts a stir as she drops bikini photos flaunting her fresh backside in a swimming pool. Image: MzVee

Source: Instagram

She appears in the bikini snaps in red swimwear showing off her skin and curvy figure in a swimming pool.

Captioning the photos, she said: ''Saturdays are for swimming.''

The eye-popping frames have garnered tons of reactions and comments from her fans and followers.

Source: Yen