A man with strong knees has caused a stir on social media after he was spotted dancing with a lady with his legs bent

The man was captured in a video going low, getting up simultaneously while whining his waist with his knees bent

He has earned praise from many people online who admired the strength of his knees

A video of a young man displaying how strong his knees are has caused a frenzy on social media.

A man with strong knees causes stir online

The skilled young man was spotted rocking a white short-sleeved t-shirt with jeans trousers.

He completed his look with a pair of black loafer shoes, which many people online termed oversized considering his body posture.

In the viral video, the talented young man was captured dancing with a beautiful lady in an orange dress at a party.

He was seen with his knees bent as he went low, got up into a stable position while whining his waist in that same position.

Below is a video of a young man with strong knees grinding a lady at an event.

Ghanaians react to the video on social media

Many people on social media spoke about how strong the young man's knees are.

Others were also left in awe at how he was able to go low, come up and be stable with his knees still bent.

See selected reactions from Ghanaians below:

marcolowreyofficial said:

This guy's knees stronger than Meg thee Stallion's knees

her_thrifthub commented:

Eiii his shoe will even tear from the front . All salute sir !

kimberlyan___ remarked:

I envy his kneesstrong game

dancewidsam stated:

Not her grabbing that leg right there

adepa_nayan commented:

Eeeiii this man’s waist game is solid

joeway88 said:

Strong Knees association

nicelipsenyo remarked:

Knee and waist game charley

edna_yayra said:

Make this one no do and break his leg

Source: YEN.com.gh