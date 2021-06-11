Ghanaian broadcaster, Kojo Yankson, has prayed for strength and wisdom as he marks his birthday

The Joy FM/TV presenter clocked a new age today, June 11

Kojo Yankson has appeared in impressive photos donning cream tux with fine cuts to celebrate the special day

Despite dominating the trends for the wrong reasons in recent days, Joy FM/TV presenter, Kojo Yankson, has celebrated his birthday after enduring the challenges.

The popular Ghanaian media figure has been in the news for allegedly sleeping with Abena Korkor after the mental health activist and bipolar patient mentioned him as one of the men she has laid in a damning clip.

Kojo Yankson, however, has neither commented on Abena Korkor's claims about her alleged affair with him nor the revelation that he was dating GHOne TV's Nana Aba Anamoah while he was having an affair with the actress Lydia Forson.

In a recent post sighted on his Instagram page, Kojo Yankson celebrated his new age as he clocked a year older today, June 11.

The renowned broadcaster marked the special day with impressive shots donning cream tux with fine cuts.

Captioning the snaps, he wrote: ''Let’s pray. Father, you shower us with blessings even though we do not deserve them.

''Please give us the strength and wisdom to earn them. Amen,'' he said.

Yankson's colleagues and followers have commented underneath the photos.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Nana Aba Anamoah and actress Lydia Forson recently went live on Instagram for the first time following Abena Korkor's sex claims about them.

The two popular media and entertainment personalities engaged on Instagram about personal issues while flexing their looks and admiring themselves.

Nana Aba Anamoah and Lydia Forson's live video follows recent allegations by the mental health activist, Abena Korkor, that popular broadcaster, Kojo Yankson was having an affair with them.

In a separate story, a US-Ghanaian high school graduate, Verda Tetteh, who turned down her $40,000 scholarship money says she is not the most in need of the amount, reports NBC Nightly News.

Tetteh, 17, received a full ride to Harvard University with the additional $40,000 scholarship for books, computers, and living expenses but she turned it down.

The straight-A student dropped jaws at her school's graduation ceremony when she won the school's coveted scholarship for general excellence and claimed $10,000 for each of the next four years, but unexpectedly returned to the podium within minutes to turn it down.

