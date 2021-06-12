UTV presenter, Maame Yaa Konamah, has clocked a new age today, June 12

The popular television show host has splashed her Instagram page with beautiful photos along with a message of gratitude to mark her day

She appeared in photos shot by gregdomphotography_officia and outfits designed by @phosua_detailed

UTV presenter, Miss Konamah, born Maame Yaa Konamah, is giving her followers and loved ones a peek into her sweet birthday celebration today, June 12.

The popular media figure posted adorable pictures and a birthday message on her Instagram page, writing, ''Unto God the giver and preserver of lives be all my praise and thanksgiving.

''You alone are worthy of my praise, thank you, dear Lord. I’m grateful to you,'' she said.

In the photos shot by gregdomphotography_official, Maame Yaa Konadu appeared in stunning long dresses styled with pearls by @phosua_detailed.

She appeared in seven beautiful photos, which have garnered positive birthday comments from her fans, followers, and loved ones.

Akosuasarpong33 said: ''Happy birthday Obaa Yaa God bless you.''

''Blessed birthday mummy ,'' Akua_dina said.

Abena_kwartema simply wrote: ''Happy birthday ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.''

''You are blessed, mummy. Age with grace,'' Sam Loko said.

