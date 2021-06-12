Plus-size media personality, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has flexed her confidence showing off her physique to promote body positivity

The popular TV show host appears in steamy videos flexing her curves

Abena Korkor posted the clips on her Instagram page

Mental health advocate and plus-size media personality, Nana Abena Korkor Addo, has flexed her confidence showing off her physique to promote body positivity.

Abena Korkor, a bipolar patient, has been trending for days after she recently produced a verbal list of the men she has laid, citing the likes of KOD, Sammi Awuku, Eugene Safo Nkansah of Nkonkonsa blog, and Kojo Yankson.

The plus-size TV show host has flooded her Instagram page with spicy videos flaunting her figure in attractive outfits to promote body positivity.

Abena Korkor posed for the camera flashing her killer curves in several outfits.

The popular media personality dropped jaws, flexing her natural beauty without her usual makeup.

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported UTV presenter, Miss Konamah, born Maame Yaa Konamah, is giving her followers and loved ones a peek into her sweet birthday celebration today, June 12.

The popular media figure posted adorable pictures and a birthday message on her Instagram page, writing, ''Unto God the giver and preserver of lives be all my praise and thanksgiving.

''You alone are worthy of my praise, thank you, dear Lord. I’m grateful to you,'' she said.

In the photos shot by gregdomphotography_official, Maame Yaa Konadu appeared in stunning long dresses styled with pearls by @phosua_detailed.

