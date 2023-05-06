John Dumelo, in a video shared on his TikTok page, took it upon himself to plough his farmland when his workers could have easily done it

The humble actor confidently drove the tractor like a pro as he rode around the large piece of land

Many who saw the video were impressed and praised John for his hard work and dedication to agriculture

Popular Ghanaian actor John Dumelo has taken to his TikTok page to showcase his love for agriculture by ploughing his farmland with a tractor. The video has since gone viral on social media, with many praising the actor for his hard work and dedication to promoting agriculture in Ghana.

In the video, Dumelo can be seen confidently driving the tractor around his large piece of land, ploughing the soil like a pro. He took it upon himself to plough the land, a task that is usually done by his workers, demonstrating his passion for farming and his commitment to the agricultural sector in Ghana.

Dumelo has been a vocal advocate for young people to take up farming as a means of creating employment and contributing to food security in Ghana. His dedication to farming and his efforts in promoting agriculture in the country have earned him recognition among Ghanaians.

The video has been met with widespread admiration, with fans and followers taking to social media to express their support for Dumelo and his efforts in promoting agriculture in Ghana. Many have praised the actor for his hard work and determination to contribute to the development of the agricultural sector.

John Dumelo receives praise

⛪️GospelHouseMinistries wrote:

Such an ambitious man ,you inspired me to invest into agriculture and that has been a great breakthrough for me,God bless you senior

williamsaddae100gmail.co commented:

Agric minister hopeful. 2025

harunaabdulai5793 wrote:

The i like this man hmm, but how to get in contact with him,

