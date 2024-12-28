Guinness World Record (GWR) star, Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, celebrated her daughter, Afua Etruwaa's birthday on December 28, 2024

Afua Asantewaa posted beautiful pictures of her daughter and wrote a lovely message to her as she turned a year older

Many people spoke about their striking resemblance, while others wished her a happy birthday in the comments

Media personality Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afua Etruwaa, marked her birthday on December 28, 2024, and she posted lovely pictures to celebrate her daughter.

Afua Asantewaa's daughter, Afua Etruwaa slays in birthday photos. Image Credit: @afuaasantewaasingathon

Source: Instagram

Afua Etruwaa's birthday outfit

Afua Asantewaa took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos of her daughter, Afua Etruwaa, rocking a strapless dress.

The top part of the dress was made of black velvet, while the bottom flowing part was made of African print fabric.

Afua Etruwaa looked tall and beautiful as she flaunted her batual beauty in the photos. Her bright smile, coupled with her afro-kinky hairstyle, made her stand out.

Afua Asantewaa and Afua Etruwaa dancing

Afua Asantewaa's birthday message to daughter

In the caption of the Instagram post, Afua Asantewaa wrote a heartwarming message to her daughter, Afua Etruwaa.

The GWR sing-a-thon star noted that she has much love, inspiration, and education to give to her daughter.

She further stated that Afua Etruwaa came into a world full of opportunities and narrow paths, yet she was honoured to be her mother, guide, friend, and mentor, with God as her guide.

"Every birthday of yours reminds me of how intense my responsibilities are. Afua may you not forget the God of your parents and may my life impactful templates be your guide to a global stage and don’t forget to carry my favorite flag 🇬🇭 along with you. HAPPY BIRTHDAY @afua_etruwaa"

Afua Asantewaa's daughter's birthday photos

Reactions to Afua Asantewaa's daughter's birthday photos

Many people in the comment section spoke about Afua Etruwaa's striking resemblance to her mother, Afua Asantewaa.

Many others wished her a happy birthday and blessed her with heartwarming messages in the comment section.

Below are the lovely birthday messages people left in the comment section of Afua Asantewaa's Instagram post:

deduwa_andoh said:

"Happy birthday Afua 🎊🎉 wishing you blessings."

tegyigladys said:

"Obaa Afua you're blessed, Glorious happy birthday 🎂🎉🎉."

minister_doris_ said:

"Happy blessed birthday oooo sweet sister little sister we all love you 😍."

itzme.benny said:

"Grow in grace baby girl 🎂🎊🎊🎊🎁."

derby_atubiga said:

"Happy birthday Etruwaa🎊🎊🎊🎊 we love you beberee❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

aba.charity said:

"Happy birthday Etruwaa 👏God bless you soo much Baby Girl. You're an icon Swthrt. May the good Lord continues to protect you and guid your steps 🚶‍♂️ You're a Blessing."

Afua Asantewaa advises fans at her GWR party

YEN.com.gh reported that seasoned media personality Afua Asantewaa held an after-party after she completed her second attempt at the GWR longest singing marathon.

In a video, she advised fans about the power of social media, how it had impacted her life and how she reacted to negative comments.

Ghanaians shared their views on the advice she gave them, while others congratulated her.

