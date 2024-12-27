A-lister Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has served elegant style inspiration with her classy red gown

Joselyn Dumas wore a custom-made gown by a global Ghanaian fashion brand for her Christmas shoot

Famous fashion influencers and celebrities have commented on Joselyn Dumas' splendid outfit on Instagram

Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas has conquered Instagram with her jaw-dropping photos this festive season.

The celebrity fashion model looked flirtatious in a carefully designed red gown that reflected her bubbly and great personality while showing off some skin.

Joselyn Dumas looks elegant in a red lace gown. Photo credit: @joselyndumas.

Source: Instagram

Joselyn Dumas flaunted her smooth legs in the custom-made floor-sweeping lace gown as she posed at her mansion.

The mother-of-one looked magnificent in a curly blonde side-parted hairstyle and flawless makeup for the photoshoot.

Joselyn Dumas rocks a hot red gown

Some social media users have commented on Joselyn Dumas' red gown

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

Gbemioo stated:

"Looking like a gift. Merry Christmas ❤️."

ayana4real_ stated:

"Awww OMG Merry Christmas beautiful ❤️."

tprince_rn stated:

"Merry Christmas!!! You look amazing!🎄😍."

chaleyfresh stated:

"Merry Christmas, luv… look at you giving us all a gift, stunningly bringing the heat as usual! 🔥🔥🔥."

hunnybmusic stated:

"I mean...🔥🔥 🎄❤️."

aprildinwoodie stated:

"Blessings and love to you!!!❤️🎄⭐️."

oshuwa_ti stated:

"Merry Christmas, I love you 🫂❤️."

ladyjukonadu stated:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥 Merry Christmas boo thang".

yvonne.godswill stated:

"Merry Christmas 🎁 ❤️."

deaconess_abokomah stated:

"❤️❤️❤️Woooow."

audsmb stated:

"Merry Christmas! 🎄❤️😍."

afrik.ann stated:

"Merry Christmas Jos."

Check out the photos below:

Joselyn Dumas shows off her bare face

Joselyn Dumas received positive feedback as she shared behind the scenes video of her photoshoot for female fashion designer She By Bena.

Joselyn Dumas looked radiant in the halter-neck corset dress and heavy makeup that she accessorised with gold stud earrings.

Watch the video below:

Joselyn Dumas empowers women with her look

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about Ghanaian actress Joselyn Dumas who went viral with her custom-made pantsuit.

Since January 2024, the fashionista Joselyn Dumas and her longtime male stylist, Kevin Vincent have offered unique style inspiration for corporate women.

Top style influencers commented on Joselyn Dumas' beautiful two-piece outfit and expensive hairstyle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh