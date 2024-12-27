A lady praised Accra men for funding Detty December festivities in Ghana, marvelling at how they afford expensive club tables and restaurant bills

In a video on X, she expressed gratitude for their efforts, and the significant role in making the celebrations enjoyable

Social media users watched the video and shared their thoughts with some supporting her assertion while others thought otherwise

A beautiful lady has applauded the men in Accra who are paying most of the bills for Detty December in Ghana.

The lady shared some table prices at events and wondered how the Accra boys raised the money to pay such huge amounts.

Lady applauds Ghanaian men for making Detty December fun despite the high cost of items.

Source: UGC

In a video on X, she explained that she is not referring to men who have travelled to Ghana but those who live and work in Ghana.

She asked if they had been saving from January 2024 till December so they could enjoy the festive season.

“Do you know who we don’t give enough credit to in Detty December? Accra boys. You guys carry Detty December on your back. Do you guys start doing Susu in January to save up?”

“I don’t know whatever it is that you guys are doing, keep going. Some of these tables at the club are 20k, 30k. Have you seen restaurants and their costs?

"If I were one of you guys, as soon as I sat a girl down in a restaurant, I’d be sliding her a contract of betrothal because in one night, the amount of money that you spend entertaining us ladies, I have to say thank you if no one’s told you. It’s not even like the outside guys or the UK or US. It’s Accra guys, they are the ones carrying Detty December on their back,” she added.

Watch the video below:

Netizens comment on Detty December expenditure

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by @xghana_ on X. Read them below:

@atielvison said:

“Till they make you do sakawa.”

@TheHuntingTeam wrote:

“Always with the food and drinks up and down. Soso dat be de entertainment dem knuh. Stomach wenches, banku ladies...”

@OtengSolary said:

“Hahaha 😅 they don't know how sometimes we bleed.”

@DanielAziamanyo wrote:

“Nigerians will think she's quoting in Naira 😂.”

@bbeebrey said:

“Welcome dear.”

@Soulman5K wrote:

“Normally, we dey try.”

@mbphotographyzz said:

“First of all they’re not boys. Jon.”

@pinocchio1994 wrote:

“No matter how broke a Ghanaian guy is, it is shameful to either split the bill with a lady or allow a woman to pay the bill. It's either he can afford it or doesn't show up at all.”

Amanda Agyapong complains of item prices

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the daughter of maverick politician Kennedy Agyapong complained about price hikes in Ghana and how they were going to affect spending during the festive season.

Amanda Agyapong noted the price of a regular street snack, FanMilk, had risen, which amazed her.

Netizens shared their thoughts on her video.

Proofread by Samuel Gitonga, Copy Editor at YEN.com.gh

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh